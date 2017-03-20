Go from ‘Westworld’ to Westeros: DirecTV Now offers free HBO to new customers

Why it matters to you HBO's full library of classic shows and movies is free for a year to anyone who signs up for one of two DirecTV Now packages.

The new seasons of The Leftovers, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Veep, Game of Thrones, and dozens of other HBO hit series could soon be available to you for free. AT&T’s DirecTV on Monday revealed that its streaming service, DirecTV Now, will offer HBO for free for an entire year to new customers.

To be eligible, you will need to sign up for either DirecTV Now’s Go Big or Gotta Have It packages. The Go Big package costs $60 per month and offers more than 100 channels. The Gotta Have It package will cost you $70 per month for more than 120 channels.

You do not have much time to decide if you should make the DirecTV Now switch — AT&T says the deal will end on March 30, according to Deadline. If you miss out, you will have to add an extra $5 a month to your DirecTV Now package to add HBO.

Free HBO is the latest promotion the nascent streaming service has offered since its November 30. For roughly its first six weeks, DirecTV Now was offering 100 channels for $35 per month to new customers. AT&T also offered a free Apple TV to customers who prepaid for three months of DirecTV Now service. That deal is also set to end on March 30.

HBO has been spreading itself around the streaming platforms in the past few years. The premium cable channel its own stand-alone streaming service HBO Now in April 2015, with a $15 per month subscription price. At the end of last year, HBO began allowing Amazon Prime subscribers to add the channel to their subscription for the same price as HBO Now.