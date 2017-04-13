‘Grace and Frankie’ will be back for a fourth season that will feature Lisa Kudrow

Why it matters to you Grace and Frankie will not only return for a fourth season on Netflix, but Lisa Kudrow will join the cast in a guest role.

It has only been a few weeks since Netflix released the third season of its original series Grace and Frankie, and now the streaming site has confirmed that it will be returning for a fourth, reports Variety.

The series stars heavy hitters Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as title characters Grace and Frankie, respectively, two women who discover their husbands (Martin Sheen and Sam Waterson), who are best friends, are gay and have been having an affair behind their backs for years. While they previously only tolerated one another — Grace is the poised and uptight one and Frankie the flighty free spirit — they develop a new bond as they come to terms with their life situations and lean on one another for support.

The series was co-created by Marta Kauffman, who is also a co-creator of 1990s hit series Friends. And it appears season 4 of Grace and Frankie will be a reunion of sorts, as former Friends cast member Lisa Kudrow will appear in a guest-starring role. She’ll play Sheree, Grace’s longtime manicurist, who becomes more friendly with her client, which causes Frankie to feel a tinge of jealously.

Friends went off the air in 2004, and since then, Kudrow has been busy with a series of projects, including her series Web Therapy and The Comeback. She also had a recurring role on ABC’s Scandal in 2013, appeared as Kimmy’s mom in Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and voices the mom in the popular new animated film The Boss Baby.

Also starring in the series is Brooklyn Decker (Friends With Better Lives) and June Diane Raphael (New Girl) as Grace’s two daughters, and Ethan Embry (Sneaky Pete) and Baron Vaugn (Comedy Bang! Bang!) as Frankie’s adopted sons.

Tomlin has received two Emmy and one Golden Globe nominations for her work on the show.

Grace and Frankie was released on Netflix in May 2015, and all 13 episodes of season 3 were made available on March 24 of this year. Season 4 is set to debut some time in 2018.