Final ‘Kong: Skull Island’ trailer goes all-in on giant-monster mayhem

Why it matters to you Anyone looking forward to seeing some giant monster brawls in Kong: Skull Island will absolutely love the latest trailer for the film.

With King Kong set to return to the big screen next week in Kong: Skull Island, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have released the final full-length trailer for the film — and it looks like they saved the best for last.

The new trailer gets right to the action with a series of scenes featuring the giant ape brawling with a variety of enemies, both human and, well … something else entirely. For anyone excited about the prospect of creature carnage in Skull Island, the preview delivers in a big way.

Directed by The Kings of Summer filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Kong: Skull Island offers a new origin story of sorts for the infamous giant ape. The film follows a group of scientists and soldiers sent to a mysterious island on a mission that turns out to be far more dangerous than they expected after they cross paths with Kong. Stranded on the island and fighting for survival, the survivors must decide whether they should ally themselves with Kong against a far greater threat.

Not only does the film reboot the King Kong franchise, but it also serves as the setup for a crossover film that will have Kong battle Godzilla. The events of Skull Island unfold at a point before those of 2014’s Godzilla reboot.

The Avengers actor Tom Hiddleston and Oscar-winning Room actress Brie Larson lead the film’s cast, which also includes Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Jing Tian, John C. Reilly, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Shea Whigham, and Toby Kebbell.

Kong: Skull Island is scheduled to hit standard and IMAX theaters March 10, 2017.