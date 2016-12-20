Comedian Steven Wright is totally Meh in first teaser for ‘The Emoji Movie’

Remember that movie about emojis that everyone just sort of assumed would never really make it to the screen, because who would watch a movie about tiny icons used in electronic conversations to convey emotions?

Well, it’s actually happening. And it has its first teaser trailer.

Sony Pictures Animation revealed the first teaser for The Emoji Movie this week, and the brief promotional video offers the first taste of what we can expect to see when the animated feature comes to theaters in August.

The teaser features actor and comedian Steven Wright voicing the “Meh” emoji and introducing the film, which casts Deadpool actor T.J. Miller as Gene, an emoji born with the unusual ability to express multiple emotions. Gene sets off on a quest to become “normal” with the help of his best friend, Hi-5 (James Corden of the The Late, Late Show With James Corden), and a notorious “code-breaker” named Jailbreak (Broad City actress Ilana Glazer). The trio’s adventure takes them through the digital world of Textopolis that has them interacting with a variety of real-world apps and mobile technology as they attempt to help Gene and save their world from a terrible threat they discover along the way.

Directed by Anthony Leondis (Igor, Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch) from a script penned by Leondis and Eric Siegel (The Hard Times of RJ Berger), The Emoji Movie will feature apps like Spotify and the Facebook network as environments the characters navigate during the course of their adventure. Deals have reportedly been worked out with several prominent tech companies to have their apps and services play a role in the film.

The Emoji Movie is scheduled to hit theaters August 4.