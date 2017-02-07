AIAIAI uses Spotify data to help build perfect headphones for your specific sonic taste

Why it matters to you Choosing the components for AIAIAI's modular TMA-2 headphones just got a whole lot easier thanks to Spotify integration.

When Copenhagen-based headphone company AIAIAI released its fully modular TMA-2 headphones two years ago, we liked the idea, but we also didn’t really know where to start.

That’s because when choosing between the TMA-2’s myriad of headbands, earpads, cables, and separate driver units — for a total of over a thousand possible combinations — we had a hard time knowing what would actually be best for us.

Those who struggle with a similar anxiety of choice don’t need to fret any longer. The company has announced an interesting new integration with Spotify’s Discover Weekly playlist that helps it put together the best TMA-2 headphones just for you based on the streaming service’s sonic suggestions.

“All of that choice can be overwhelming, unless you know exactly what you’re looking for already,” AIAIAI CEO Frederik Jorgensen said in a press release. “What if your taste in music — and the data from that — could help you narrow it down and decide on the perfect headphones for you?”

The new feature, called TMA-2 Discovery, uses sound profile information that AIAIAI has for each individual element of its headphones and pairs it with Spotify and Moodagent music data, allowing itthe company to design the perfect configuration for your listening profile in just a few short seconds.

While we understand the basic choices that the data will lead you to — those who listen to more bass-heavy music will get a more bass-heavy driver, for example — we’re not sure how it decides whether to offer users on-ear or over-ear headphones, or how it chooses what kind of cable you should get, as those choices have less to do with musical preference.

Still, given that there are a thousand combinations to choose from at the start, those considering the TMA-2 may find their options helpfully narrowed by the new app integration.

The company’s new headphone designer can be accessed via its website, and it just requires that you have a current Spotify account with Discover Weekly as a subscribed playlist.