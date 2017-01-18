Make your next ski trip to Aspen easier with the new Snowmass App

Why it matters to you Mobile apps bring a new level of convenience to ensure our vacations remain stress-free.

Hitting the slopes can be one of the most enjoyable ways to spend your vacation. Planning a ski trip can be a completely different story. Aspen Snowmass has launched a new app to ensure that a trip to the mountains is an easy one.

Normally, checking out mountain conditions, skiing and riding data, town information, and maps of the slopes requires multiple different websites and pages. This new app offers all this information and more in one convenient place in the palm of your hand.

Whether you own an iPhone or Android device, the app will serve as the central hub of information during your stay at Aspen Snowmass. Before you head out, check out the mountain conditions including weather, mountain cams, snow totals, grooming reports, and lift status. If the weather isn’t favorable or a lift is undergoing maintenance, you’ll know before you put your gear on and step outside.

Once on the slopes, an interactive map will track your movement and exact location on each of the four mountains. Tired of wearing your boots? All events and activities on the mountain or around town will now be listed within the app as well. Whether your trip takes you on or off the mountain, the Aspen Snowmass app wants your vacation to go off without a hitch.

Development of the app was done in tandem with Mapleton Hill, Karsh Hagan, and SkiLynx. The platform was built to allow for future expansions including guest self-service, direct communication with guests, marketing, and even ecommerce.

“This app will serve as a hub for all things Aspen Snowmass, both on and off-mountain, says John Lilley, vice president of technology for Aspen Skiing Company. “It’s important to us that the app appeal to both our destination guests and our local skiers. Over time, we’ll continue adding meaningful functionality to the platform to further improve our guests’ experience.”

The app is available now on the iTunes and Google Play stores. Check it out before your next visit.