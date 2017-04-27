Flickr goes (more) international, adds versions for 130 countries, 10 languages

Why it matters to you More users now have access to Flickr's mobile app, making it easier to upload images without a desktop computer.

Flickr’s mobile app is now reaching more users with downloads available in 130 additional countries. On Wednesday, April 26, Flick announced the launch of both iOS and Android versions in a new list of international app stores, along with updates to groups and photo tagging for both new and current app users.

The photo-sharing platform added 130 different international app stores, giving access to the app’s features and the platform’s 100GB of photo storage without a desktop computer. The new list of countries with app stores offering the photo-sharing app extends from Albania to Zimbabwe. The international updates were expanded for both iOS and Android users, though the list of new countries offering the app is longer for iOS. The app is now supported in English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese.

Along with the expanded international availability, version 4.3.0 adds a few new Flickr features. Now, photos can be added to more than one group. After navigating to the “Add to Group” option, Flickr users can tap to choose multiple groups to share the photo in, increasing the number of eyes on the photo, Flickr says. Images still need to fit the group’s posting rules before being added.

Tags are also now not exclusive to just the photograph’s owner. Users can now add tags to other users’ photos to make the images more search-engine friendly. Flickr users don’t have to allow the public tagging feature and can choose whether or not to allow users to add other tags inside the app’s settings.

Groups will also be a focus of the next update, Flickr says, but the firm doesn’t detail exactly what the upcoming version 4.4.0 will contain.

The Yahoo-owned app is available for a free download from both the App Store and Google Play. For a complete list of the app’s availability in new countries, visit the Flickr blog.