Incase x DJI Drone Pro Pack is the do-anything case for aerial photographers

Bag and case manufacturer Incase today announced a partnership with DJI, makers of the popular Phantom and Inspire drones, to produce a backpack geared specifically for the aerial photographer. Called the Incase x DJI Drone Pro Pack, the bag is built around a custom compartment that securely holds a Phantom series drone, with sufficient extra room for the required accessories and other photographic gear.

“As our first step into the aerial technology solution category, we knew we had to collaborate with the leader in the space, DJI,” said Lee Padgett, business development director at Incase, in a statement.

The bag is made of heavy-duty nylon and contains a shock-absorbing foam liner to protect everything inside. Above the main compartment lies a secondary area that can house a drone controller, DJI Osmo gimbal, or even a DSLR. Hard drives, extra batteries, cables, and more can be stashed in pockets surrounding the drone area. Velcro dividers can be repositioned to customize the bag for different payloads. A cushioned back panel opens to reveal a 15-inch laptop sleeve, while padded side pockets provide a safe place to store a phone or spare propellers.

Despite the large carrying capacity, Incase promises the bag is built with mobility in mind. “Through the partnership, we created a bag for drone photographers optimized to be seamlessly compatible with DJI Phantom series drones and other tools of their trade while also designed to keep up on their excursions and journey,” said Padgett.

The Incase x DJI Drone Pro Pack is currently on display at CES in Las Vegas. While pricing has yet to be confirmed, the bag is slated to go on sale sometime in the second quarter of this year.