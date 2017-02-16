Snapchat taps Discovery to bring Shark Week and MythBusters shows to its app

Why it matters to you Snapchat's latest deal will bring exclusive video content from popular Discovery shows Mythbusters and Shark Week to the app

Discovery meet Snapchat Discover. Snap Inc., the maker of the visual messaging app Snapchat, is adding media company Discovery Communications to its burgeoning video roster.

As part of its content deal, Discovery will bring shows based on its existing properties (including Shark Week and Mythbusters) and new concepts to the app’s Discover section. The shows will receive their debut in the United States in the coming months.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our iconic Discovery content to the Snapchat community,” said Paul Guyardo, chief commercial officer, Discovery Communications. “There are few other platforms as dynamic and engaging, especially among younger audiences.”

The company joins the likes of Disney-ABC, Turner, BBC Worldwide, and NBC as part of the app’s growing line-up of video content providers. Discovery’s announcement indicates that its first steps into Snapchat’s vertical video format will focus on spinoffs from shows and events that were originally part of its flagship Discovery Channel. The company’s portfolio also includes Animal Planet, TLC, Oprah Winfrey Network, and Science, among others.

“Discovery are world-class storytellers who have turned unlikely subjects into cultural phenomena,” said Nick Bell, VP of content, Snap Inc. “We have seen what they can do when developing and producing creative concepts for TV and we’re excited to see what’s in store as they apply their talent and expertise to this new medium.”

Earlier this month, Snapchat secured a deal with A+E Networks that will include the app’s first-ever unscripted original series — a reality show entitled Second Chance. The platform is hoping its Discover video partnerships, and the extra ad dollars they generate, will help it to raise an expected $3 billion from its upcoming initial public offering. Recent reports suggest the company is planning to price its shares between $14 to $16, which could value it at over $20 billion.