Surf the web in VR: Google brings Chrome for Android with Web VR to Daydream

Daydream, Google’s high-quality virtual reality platform for Android, is here — and so is the search giant’s headset, Daydream View.

The platform is Google’s strongest attempt yet at muscling into a market that competitors like Facebook’s Oculus, HTC’s Vive, and others have already begun to corner. And more broadly speaking, it’s a show of confidence in a burgeoning medium that some say has the potential to upend entire industries.

Wondering what’s up with Daydream? Not to worry. We’ve rounded up all the pertinent details and fresh-off-the-press news for your perusal. Bookmark our handy guide to Google’s VR and never worry again about which phones support it, which apps are debuting on it, and which headsets support it.

Daydream software

Google said the latest version of its Android mobile operating system, Android Nougat, is optimized for Daydream applications — which is to say that it’s fine-tuned for “performance” and “responsiveness.” Google said it targeted a latency of under 20 milliseconds and designed an intuitive user interface with notifications that lays “intuitively” atop VR apps and games.

Android Nougat also sports a Samsung Gear VR-like home screen, called Daydream Home, that provides access to a suite of specially designed apps. There’s a VR version of Google Play, plus Google’s Street View, Google Play Movies, and Google Photos. And more are on the way.



If you’ve ever dreamed of surfing the web in virtual reality, you’re in luck: Google has officially released an updated version of Chrome for Android that supports a stable version of WebVR, which is a Javascript API that allows you to view VR content — i.e., 360-degree videos and 3D models — in your browser.

There are a number of things you’ll be able to access on Chrome with your Daydream headset — including tourist attractions on Matterport and various VR scenes on Sketchfab.

