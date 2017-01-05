Accessorize your Apple Watch with cases, stands, straps, and more

You have a wide range of different Apple Watch models and strap combinations to choose from, and they range in price from $350 all the way up to $17,000, but your options don’t end with your purchase. You can safeguard your precious new timepiece, snag a stylish charging solution, or buy a new strap for special occasions. The Apple Watch accessories just keep on coming, and we’ve been digging through them, searching for treasure.

Burkley Soft Leather Band ($60) You’ll love the look and feel of these soft, genuine leather straps for the Apple Watch. Burkley is expert at fashioning leather accessories, and these straps come in a choice of different finishes and with different buckle styles. The antique coffee finish with the classic buckle gets our vote, but you can pick whatever suits you. The clasp is included, for your chosen size. You’ll find the natural leather ages, so it looks even better when it’s worn in. Available at: Amazon

Trident Valet ($30) It may look like a display case, but you can use the Valet to charge up your Apple Watch and your iPhone simultaneously. Flip the transparent lid open, and you’ll find the iPhone slots in neatly. There’s a built-in 2,600mAh battery in the Valet, making it a perfect travel companion. It can be charged up using a standard USB to Micro USB cable and there’s one supplied, though you will have to use your own Lightning and Watch cables. It comes in a textured black or white finish, and there are five green LEDs on the front to show remaining battery power. Available at: Amazon

Mophie Dock ($50) A minimalist design that hides your charging cable is always welcome, and this Mophie dock delivers it. It’s more stable than it looks, thanks to a solid aluminum frame, and the leather accents look classy and cushion your Apple Watch from damage. You’ll have to slot your own cable in, but it’s fairly easy to set up. It works well with any Apple watch size or strap, and it won’t look out of place on most desks or nightstands. Available at: Amazon

Aerb Bamboo Docking Station ($9) This bamboo docking station is essentially an attractive block of bamboo with some well-placed grooves and hollows. It’s designed to act as a stand for both your Apple Watch and your iPhone. You’ll have to slide in your own cables. There’s a special groove for the Apple Watch cable, but the Lightning cable just comes through a hole in the back. The rounded bamboo finish is practical and blends in easily with most surroundings. This docking station is also great value. Available at: Amazon