Your Apple Watch may not have as many apps available as it did before

Why it matters to you If you've previously depended upon your Apple Watch to get your Google Maps directions, you may be in for a not-so-nice surprise.

You may love your Apple Watch, but from the looks of it, app makers aren’t quite so enamored. As per a new report from Apple Insider, it would seem as though a number of major apps have moved away from the iEmpire’s wearable, though they’ve done so rather surreptitiously. For example, the Google Maps update on iOS that made its debut a few weeks ago no longer shows support for Apple Watch, and while the release notes didn’t mention its removal, keen observers will have noticed the new absence. Thus far, Google has not said anything one way or another as to whether or not WatchOS support will be reinstated.

But it’s not just the navigation app that’s quietly bidding adieu to Apple Watch (at least for now). Both Amazon and eBay previously showed Apple Watch support in their iOS apps. But when each platform was updated late last month, neither maintained an Apple Watch app. It’s the same story with Target, whose app can still be found on the iPad and iPhone, but no longer on the Apple Watch.

While the disappearance of Google Maps may be a bit surprising (it is useful, after all, to be able to glance down at your wrist to see where you’re going), it doesn’t seem as though folks will be too upset about no longer being able to do their online shopping on the tiny screen of the Apple Watch. And thus far, it doesn’t look as though people are really up in arms about the changes. This may be because not all that many people were really using these apps in the first place.

In any case, Apple Insider notes that it has reached out to the companies who have pulled their apps to see whether or not they’ll be making a return to the Apple Watch. Until then, we’ll just have to use our iPhones if we need to bid on something or find our way back home.