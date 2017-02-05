Google must give the FBI emails stored in foreign servers, judge rules

Why it matters to you This case sheds light on where and when U.S. citizens have a reasonable expectation of privacy with regard to their emails.

Google has found a way to be exceptional again, but perhaps not in the way it wants. On Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Rueter ruled that Google would have to surrender emails stored outside the U.S. to comply with an FBI search warrant. This marks a sharp departure from a court ruling in a similar case that involved Microsoft, in which it was determined that the company could not be forced to give authorities access to emails stored on a server in Dublin, Ireland, that were wanted in connection with a narcotics case.

However, in this new case, Judge Rueter of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania determined that giving the emails to the FBI would not be deemed a seizure. Rather, there would be “no meaningful interference” with the account holder’s (which is to say Google’s) “possessory interest” in the data in question. “Though the retrieval of the electronic data by Google from its multiple data centers abroad has the potential for an invasion of privacy, the actual infringement of privacy occurs at the time of disclosure in the United States,” Rueter noted.

More: Google’s all-knowing app will design you a dress based on your daily habits

This ruling, however, may not stand, particularly as it goes against the precedent set seven months ago in the Microsoft case. That decision was largely applauded by tech companies, privacy groups, and both the American Civil Liberties Union and U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Google has already noted that it will appeal the decision, releasing a statement reading, “The magistrate in this case departed from precedent, and we plan to appeal the decision. We will continue to push back on overbroad warrants.”

It seems that these sorts of cases will arise more and more frequently, and as such, the laws that apply to this area may need to be reconsidered. Both the Microsoft and Google cases invoke a 1986 federal law known as the Stored Communications Act. But given that the act is now more than 30 years old, it may be in need of a refresh.