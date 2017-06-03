Protect your BlackBerry KeyOne with one of these cases

Update: Added new cases from Incipio and BlackBerry.

The BlackBerry KeyOne may be an Android smartphone manufactured by TCL, but it also sports a traditional QWERTY keyboard, which has been generating excitement among those who continue to long for that tactile sensation afforded by a physical keyboard. If you can’t wait to get your hands on one, or your new BlackBerry device has just arrived, then you should be thinking about how to safeguard that aluminum body and 4.5-inch screen. Thankfully, we’ve rounded up the best BlackBerry KeyOne cases we’ve found so far, whether you prefer something sleek or stylish.

Incipio Octane Pure Case ($30) You’ll enjoy decent drop protection with this case from Incipio. The Octane Pure Case combines hard, polycarbonate backing that allows the BlackBerry logo to shine through, with a flexible TPU bumper made from Incipio’s impact-resistant Flex2O material. The latter component comes in clear or black varieties, but regardless of which you go with, the fit is perfect. There are also pronounced button covers that are easy to find without looking, as well as cut-outs that provide easy access to your phone’s camera and various ports. If you prefer something slimmer, check out Incipio’s NGP cases. Buy one now from: Incipio Amazon

Official BlackBerry KeyOne Smart Flip Case ($58) Crafted from genuine leather, this official BlackBerry KeyOne case is stylish and functional. There’s a handy window in the front cover that enables you to see the time and check notifications at a glance. Inside, a minimalist shell hugs your phone and generous openings provide unfettered access to your phone’s buttons and ports. There’s also a cut-out at the top, so you can take calls without removing the case, and a cut-out on the back, so you can still use KeyOne’s camera. The Smart Flip Case is expensive, yes, but it should guard against minor bumps. There’s even a soft, inner lining to keep your KeyOne looking good. Buy one now from: Mobile Fun

Noreve Tradition B Leather Case ($55) Easily the best BlackBerry KeyOne case currently available, Noreve’s luxurious, folio-style, real leather wallet is extremely well made. The soft, padded leather exterior comes in a range of different textures and colors and has a secure magnetic closure. Inside there’s room for a couple of credit cards and a slim plastic shell, which holds your KeyOne snugly and securely. There are generous openings for easy access to ports and controls, and you’ll find a cut-out on the back which allows you to use the main camera. Buy one now from: Noreve

CoverON TPU Bumper Case ($9) With a hard, polycarbonate back panel, and a flexible TPU bumper, this affordable, slim case offers some protection without cramping the KeyOne’s style too much. We like the patterned version with the teal bumper, but you can also get a completely clear case, or opt for the clear back with a black or teal bumper section. It has tactile button covers and openings for your camera and ports. Buy one now from: Amazon

TopACE Transparent TPU Case ($9) If you like the idea of a clear case that showcases BlackBerry’s design, but you prefer soft, malleable cases, then this could be the one for you. It’s a simple, soft TPU case that’s easy to fit. It has precise cut-outs for your ports and camera, and pronounced button covers for volume and power. The matte finish adds some grip and it should guard against minor falls and bumps. Buy one now from: Amazon