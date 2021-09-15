The best iPhone 13 Mini cases and covers

For the past several years, Apple has made an effort to cater to customers who seek a small, pocketable smartphone that doesn’t stick out — or fall out — of their pockets. With the iPhone 13 Series, Apple has once again stuck to that formula. The new iPhone 13 Mini, the second in the Mini series, may very well be the last, sadly, as Mini sales have been less than stellar.

While the Mini is easy to operate single-handedly, it’s a powerful piece of equipment that deserves the best protection. The new Mini looks almost identical to the iPhone 12 Mini at first glance, but because of improvements to the battery and camera, you will need to buy a different case for it than for the iPhone 12 Mini. A few cases are available now or for pre-order, but this list will certainly get longer as the day approaches when you can grip an iPhone 13 Mini in your hand.

Right now, here are some great cases we recommend based on the historical quality of their prestigious manufacturers, their availability, and their features.

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

Apple, of course, is first out the gate with a gorgeous cover for its own iPhone 13 Mini. The Silicone Case with MagSafe provides the best protection for your iPhone. Its soft-touch exterior finish feels great in hand, while a soft microfiber lining offers a second layer of protection. Not only does it look great, but it’s also built specifically to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops. Built-in magnets align to offer faster wireless charging so that when it’s time to charge, you can just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger or set it on a Qi charger. Silicone Cases come in Marigold, Clover, Chalk Pink, Abyss Blue, Pink Pomelo, Midnight, Blue Jay, and (PRODUCT)Red.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Spigen wasted no time in coming out with the Ultra Hybrid for iPhone 13 Mini that features a TPU bumper with a durable Polycarbonate back. Crystal-clear transparent yet grippy sides let the beauty of your phone shine through, while the case’s raised bezels lift the screen and camera away from damaging flat surfaces. The buttons are easy to find and press, and large cutouts accommodate the cable.

Apple Leather Case with MagSafe

Here’s another Apple gem, this time an iPhone 13 Mini Leather Case with MagSafe that adds chic style to protection, quickly snapping onto your iPhone without adding bulk. Made from high-quality, supple, tanned, and finished leather, the outside feels soft and develops a natural patina of marks and creases over time. Its built-in magnets offer an attach-and-detach experience for fast, easy wireless charging on a MagSafe or Qi charger. Interaction with MagSafe accessories will leave slight imprints, so if that’s going to be a problem, perhaps choose an iPhone 13 Mini Silicone or Clear Case instead. It comes in Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Sequoia Green, Midnight, and Wisteria.

Moment Clear Case for iPhone 13 Mini

If you’d rather not cover your phone with a case at all, consider the Moment Clear Case, featuring a 1.9mm thin premium polycarbonate frame augmented with shock-absorbing TPU for 6-foot drop protection. A scratch-resistant coating keeps the case looking new, but that’s not all. The case is equipped with proprietary magnets for an outstanding MagSafe or Qi wireless charger experience. It is compatible with screen protectors as well and comes in Crystal Clear, Frost Black, Matte Black, Red Crystal, Rose Crystal, or Sand Beige.

Caseology Nano Pop Silicone Case

Caseology makes a splash with bold, contrasting, two-tone colored cases that have a casual but sophisticated look. The silicone feel of the case gives you a solid grip on your iPhone while repelling lint and dust. The case has a snug fit, slim profile, and raised ring around the camera for additional protection. It’s certified with military-grade protection, is wireless charging compatible, and works with screen protectors. It’s available in Avo Green, Black Sesame, Blueberry Navy, Light Violet, and Peach Pink external colors with contrasting inside hues.

Poetic Revolution Series Case for iPhone 13 Mini

If you’re seeking heavy-duty protection for your new iPhone 13 Mini, the Poetic Revolution Series has you covered with a military-grade, drop-tested case that protects your iPhone every which way. It’s shockproof, drop-proof, impact-resistant, and scratch-proof. Extra raised edges and corners on the front provide the ultimate screen protection. A built-in, pull-out kickstand is always on call for hands-free viewing in portrait or landscape orientation. The front polycarbonate casing features a built-in screen protector. If you’re really fussy, you can use the extra front frame that ships with the case with your own tempered glass screen shield. It’s available in black or blue.

