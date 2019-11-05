With the ongoing trade war between the Trump administration and China — and the targeting of Huawei as a company on the U.S. “entity list” that limits American companies doing business with the vendor — the prospects of getting a western or international version of the much-admired new Huawei Mate 30 Pro mobile phone in the U.S. appear nil.

Even those who can get their hands on the Chinese model that sells on Amazon will not be able to easily or safely procure popular Google apps for their phones. Huawei is running EMUI 10 on top of an open source version of Android 10 on the Mate 30 Pro.

Despite that, millions in China and outside the “war zone,” such as the Asia Pacific region and perhaps parts of Europe, will likely buy this high-end phone, and they’ll want to wrap a case around it for the ultimate protection. We’ve rounded up some of the best Huawei Mate 30 Pro cases that owners might want to consider.

Tianyd Thin Fit Case

The Tianyd is a stylish, high quality, minimalist style case that’s thin and light but nonetheless provides great protection and a soft shield for the exterior of your phone. Its structural design and precise cutouts offer perfect access to all ports and buttons while the case provides precise coverage all around to combat everyday damage and impact with no added bulk. It comes in eight bright jeweled colors.

Qualino Wallet Case

The scratch-proof Huawei Mate 30 Pro wallet case shields the smartphone’s screen with a perfect fit that’s both lightweight and protective. The ultrathin cover also has great bumper protection while the precision design allows full access to all buttons, ports, camera, and speakers. You can use the smart lenses to check the time and answer calls. It’s made of a combination of genuine leather paired with a microfiber lining, and handcrafted with perfect stitching and heat treatment for the edges. It comes in a variety of bright colors.

Futanwei Rugged Drop Protection Kickstand Phone Case

This Futanwei double-layer rugged drop protection kickstand case prevents damage from every angle as if your phone were wearing a suit of armor. At the same time, it allows full access to all ports, buttons, and smartphone functions. Featuring a raised edge bumper to lift the screen and camera off of flat surfaces, it protects your phone from scratches, breaks, and cracks. The shockproof four corner bumper cushions and provides drop protection. The hard exterior PC layer joins with a softer TPU layer to create a defensive hard case and protection against drop damage, impact, bumps, and scratches. The kickstand is handy for reading, video watching, web browsing, and chatting. You have a choice of 16 colors.

Futanwei Credit Card Wallet Kickstand

Made of high-quality PU (polyurethane) leather and soft TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) inner lining, this case protects the body and edges of your phone. Lightweight and slim, the design ensures that your smartphone fits comfortably in your pocket or bag. An invisible built-in metal plate is helpful when using a magnetic car phone mount or a magnetic holder at home or in the office. The card slot holder has four slots for cards and cash. You can convert the stand to a comfortable angle for hands-free video chats or for watching video.

ESR Mimic Tempered Glass Case

The ESR clear case features a 9H tempered glass back and a hybrid structure that includes a soft TPU frame to offer complete protection for your phone against accidental drops and impact. You can keep the original phone style visible but this case strengthens your grip. It is scratch and shock resistant and tough enough to withstand common nicks and scrapes. Its soft corner material is shock absorbent to protect your Huawei Mate 30 Pro’s glass back.

Anccer Grinding Surface Hard Slim Cover

This beautiful case is an ultrathin hard cover skin of 0.8mm thickness that feels like it’s almost not there, but it’s a shockproof hard case that’s fingerprint and scratch-resistant and protects against bumps and impact. A 0.3mm thick hole design protects the camera lens on the phone and a 0.4mm lip outer design rises slightly above the screen to shield the glass from hard surfaces. The precision design fits the location of all buttons for easy access to ports and controls. It comes in black, blue, red, or gray.

Taiaiping Huawei Mate 30 Pro Case

With its gorgeous leather-like styling, available in an assortment of stylish colors, the Taiaiping case protects your phone with thin PU leather that gives you a soft, smooth and delicate, nonslip surface to grip onto. Ultrathin and lightweight, with precise cutouts that make it easy to reach all buttons for control over your phone’s functions, it guards against scratches, drops, dust, dirt, and other damage.

