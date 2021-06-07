Apple has announced important new app updates at its June 2021 WWDC event, and that includes interesting new health-oriented as Apple continues to encourage broader use of its Health and Fitness apps.

Most notably, the Health app will now have a Sharing feature that will allow patients to send the health data the app has collected to their doctors or family members, as well as getting notifications for people they are sharing with. It’s a great way to allow for ongoing monitoring of health issues and goal tracking — and Apple’s full encryption ensures everything stays HIPPA compliant.

The Health app is also getting more friendly for those aging in place, with a new Walking Steadiness feature that monitors gait and can bring up alerts when it looks like someone is in danger of falling, as well as track other health issues over time with the Trends mode. Combined with watchOS 8, the app can also monitor long-term breathing patterns and watch for any warning signs about breathing difficulty.

Breathing is a common theme for this year’s WWDC, as the Fitness app is also getting updates to add tai chai and pilates, while the new Mindfulness app encouragees breathing techniques for relaxation.

Public release of watchOS 8 and these fitness upgrades is expected sometime in fall 2021. We’ll fill you in with all the details as the developer’s conference continues with important updates to Apple’s software!

Editors' Recommendations