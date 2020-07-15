  1. Apple

Apple’s iOS 14 public beta disables European contact tracing apps

By

Apple’s iOS 14 public beta was released earlier this month, but there’s one problem with it: The beta reportedly disables coronavirus contact tracing apps in Europe.

The issue only affects European apps and it doesn’t alert you when the apps are disabled, as first reported by 9to5Mac. The public beta alsodoesn’t allow people to change the settings in an iPhone, even if you turn your settings on to Enabled. 

Apple reportedly knows about the issue with the apps in the public beta. Digital Trends reached out to Apple to comment on why European apps are specifically not enabled. We will update this story when we hear back. 

Contact tracing apps (also referred to as “exposure notifications) use Bluetooth to exchange random IDs with other devices and collect data to an exposure log. The log allows the app to notify you if you may have been exposed to the coronavirus. You can also choose to share that you are diagnosed with the coronavirus with an authorized app, and the app anonymously notifies others you came in contact with. 

Apple and Google joined forces to create a coronavirus contact tracing API (application programming interface) that developers can use. The system allows app developers to work with health officials to build the final apps for people to use, as well as to encourage feedback that will help improve the various features. 

Apple and Google representatives previously said they are giving public health authorities control over the ability to define and calculate an appropriate exposure risk level to assign users who are notified they’ve been exposed to a person who tested positive.

Editors' Recommendations

The best iPhone apps (July 2020)

best iPhone apps

iOS 14 hands-on: Finally, you can truly customize your iPhone’s home screen

apple ios 14 beta hands on review main

Best smartwatch deals for July 2020: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

Apple Deals: Save on AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 5, and iPad 10.2

apple watch series 5 deal best buy memorial day sale review hero 768x479 c

These are the best cheap Apple deals for July 2020

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Logitech made a Mac-specific MX Master 3. Is it the ultimate mouse for Mac?

Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac and MX Keys for Mac

How to sell your smartphone

Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ discounted — save up to $30

The best mileage apps for small businesses in 2020

U.S. eyes TikTok ban, Hamilton is a hit, and more | Digital Trends Live

The best iPhone games currently available (June 2020)

iPhone XS Max

The best Twitter apps for iOS and Android

Hand holding a Twitter phone

The best keyboards for iMac

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review hand on mouse

Which MacBook has the best battery life?

How to connect AirPods to your Nintendo Switch