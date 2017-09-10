How to watch Apple’s September 12 event live

The day is fast approaching. Over a year’s worth of rumors will culminate in one event, on one stage, where the world will get its first complete look at the smartphone everyone has been anticipating — the iPhone 8. Coincidentally, it will also be the first product reveal held in the company’s new Steve Jobs theater, at its just-opened Apple Park headquarters.

The iPhone 8 is not the only device we’re expecting to see on Tuesday. The iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, which we know comparatively less about, are also expected to debut, along with the third-generation Apple Watch, and perhaps even a 4K-capable version of the Apple TV. It’s going to be a busy morning in Cupertino, but fortunately it’s easy to follow along at home or work.

Apple will broadcast the event live from its own website: Follow this link. As in previous years, the company has limited streaming compatibility to the following list of browsers, operating systems, and products:

On iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch: Safari, using iOS 7.0 or newer

Safari, using iOS 7.0 or newer On Mac: Safari 6.0.5 or newer on macOS 10.8.5 or newer

Safari 6.0.5 or newer on macOS 10.8.5 or newer On PC: Microsoft Edge on Windows 10

Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 On Apple TV: Second- or third-generation Apple TV on software 6.2 or any fourth-generation Apple TV

In the weeks leading up to the announcement, we’ve seen an increasing number of leaks and reports surrounding the iPhone 8. Yet we still don’t know what Apple intends to call it. Over the months, we’ve heard iPhone X — a reference to the launch taking place around the 10th anniversary of the release of the original iPhone — as well as iPhone Edition.

The iPhone 7S and 7S Plus are expected to be more conservative devices from a design standpoint. Rumors have suggested the phones will be powered by the same A11 chip expected to feature in the iPhone 8, as well as 3GB of RAM. Rumors have been similarly slow regarding the upcoming Apple Watch Series 3. We’ve heard Apple is testing LTE connectivity, though it’s a feature that has been teased since the first generation launched. There’s also been rumblings about a new capability to monitor blood glucose levels, as well as a screen made using Micro LED technology, rather than OLED as in prior models.

There could be a few more surprises in store, like a new 4k Apple TV, revised AirPods, alongside additional information regarding products we already know about, like the Siri-powered HomePod speaker. If you want to learn more, head over to our what to expect at the Apple September event guide. Be sure to check our site on September 12, as we’ll have full coverage of the event.