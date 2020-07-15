  1. Apple

iOS 13.6 is now out. Here are the newest features

By

Apple released iOS 13.6 on Wednesday with a slew of new features. 

There are updates to Apple News, fresh support for Car Key, which allows you to use your iPhone to unlock your vehicle, and a coronavirus symptom logger in the Health app. 

Apple News updates include narrated audio stories and audio briefings of the day’s latest news. You can even listen to Apple News audio stories while driving via Apple CarPlay. 

Apple

The highly anticipated Car Key feature was first announced at the Worldwide Developer’s Conference last month and is meant to replace your bulky keys with your smartphone. Car Key allows you to lock, unlock, and start your car with your iPhone — you can even create driver-specific profiles to give other drivers in your family access. The digital key is available in the Wallet, but it only works on the 2021 BMW 5 Series for now. 

There’s also a new symptoms category in the Health app that specifically logs coronavirus symptoms like fever, chills, or coughing and shares them with third-party contact tracing apps. 

To update your iPhone to the latest iOS software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Apple will continue to release minor iOS updates leading up to the debut of iOS 14, which is scheduled to release in mid-September. Right now, it’s available for developers and public beta testers. 

The iOS 14 update will include a new way to use widgets, a picture-in-picture functionality, a new Translate app that can translate 11 different languages, redesigned group chats, and App Clips that allow users to access apps without having to download the full version. 

