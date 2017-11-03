Pack your Lego-proof slippers — Airbnb is giving away a night at the Lego House

Why it matters to you Lego-lovers can win a chance to be the only guests to stay overnight at the Lego House in Denmark.

If the latest house for the Airbnb Night At Contest is missing something, guests can just build it themselves — after all, there’s not a whole lot that you can’t make with 25 million Legos at your disposal. Airbnb is accepting entries into its latest contest for a chance to win a stay at the new Lego House in Billund, Denmark.

The new Lego house is open to the public during the day, but winners for the Airbnb contest will be the first (and possibly only) guests to stay in the attraction overnight, sleeping under a Lego waterfall in a bedroom complete with a Lego alarm clock. Guests will have the entire Lego House to themselves for one night, including access to build their Lego creation of their dreams.

The experience starts with building lunch out of Legos — then having the real, edible version delivered by Lego robots. After lunch, the Lego House closes to the public, when the winning guests will have the entire facility to explore and create. Host Jamie Berard, a design manager specialist and Master Builder, will lead guests through a tour of the house, including the 6-million piece Tree of Creativity, the Masterpiece Gallery with creations from around the world, and a basement full of Lego history. The “Experience Zone” allows guests to engineer cars, design cities, direct movies, and more.

Entries require submitting an idea for a Lego creation, and the winning guests will have a chance to turn the idea into reality. After the exploration and building, guests can relax in a Lego-constructed living room, followed by sleeping in a pool of Legos (on a mattress, of course).

“I am so intrigued to see what people will imagine,” said Berard. “We have unlimited bricks here, and in some ways it can be a bit challenging but it also liberates you to imagine something that is truly meaningful and expressive. The uniqueness of the opportunity to stay in the home of the Lego brick should hopefully inspire everyone. That’s how I feel when I come here.”

To enter, potential guests just need to answer one question at the Airbnb entry page by November 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT: If you and your family had an infinite supply of Lego bricks, what would you build? A winning family of four will be flown in from anywhere in the world for the experience on November 24.

Oh, and guests are reminded to wear Lego-proof slippers.