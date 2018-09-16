Digital Trends
Business

The flu is a bad souvenir. Here’s how a pilot stays healthy while flying

Hillary Grigonis
By
heres how to avoid illness while flying on an airplane gerrie van der walt 371629 unsplash
Gerrie Van Der Walk / Unsplash

Sitting with a few hundred people inside a confined airplane creates more than discomfort from a lack of leg space. Air travelers can often bring unwanted illness home along with those souvenirs — a longtime fear that’s recently exacerbated by a Emirates flight that quarantined 500 people and sent 11 to the hospital for what ended up being the flu. Add in reports suggesting that those bins in the security line have more germs than the airport toilets, staying healthy while traveling is an understandable concern.

So, how do you avoid getting sick on an airplane? Should you fly with a cold? We chatted with Robert Seidel, an aviation expert, pilot, and CEO of private jet operator Alerion Aviation, for insight on how to avoid letting germs hitchhike home with you.

Avoid busy routes and flight times

Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 3, photo by Benjamin Ho/Flickr
Benjamin Ho/Flickr (Creative Commons)

Healthy air travel can start well before the flight — booking on less busy travel days is good for more than just cheaper tickets. When traveling with fewer passengers, that’s fewer people that might be introducing germs to the plane. Traveling on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday is typically less busy than flights toward the end and beginning of the week. Mid-week travel also tends to be less stressful.

An environment designed for illness

Spirit Airlines economy cabin
Spirit Airlines

Air travel is the perfect recipe for sickness for several reasons — the low pressure, reduced oxygen levels, dry air, and sitting in close proximity with other passengers who could be carrying a virus, Seidel explained. Each creates health concerns, and several of them may work together to determine whether or not you get sick during or after a flight.

An airplane’s cabin has less pressure than the air we’re accustomed to — as the airplane gains altitude, the gases in your body expand, Seidel said. That’s asking for trouble if you decide to fly with a sinus infection, infected tooth, or infected gums. While a sinus infection isn’t a virus that you’ll spread around to other passengers, the difference in pressure could turn that sinus infection into a painful sinus block. For the same reasons, Seidel suggests avoiding foods that make you gassy before a flight. (Besides avoiding stomach pain, the nearby passengers will thank you.)

The air in the cabin is also often dry, which can make you more susceptible to catching a virus. Dry air will cause cracked nasal passages, and broken skin makes it more likely a virus will enter your body. Staying hydrated before, during, and after a flight and using a saline nasal spray can help, Seidel suggests.

Some travelers may need to take extra precautions when traveling because of pre-existing conditions. The lower oxygen levels on a plane aren’t a danger to most, but travelers with pulmonary conditions will want to take extra precautions. Individuals with asthma, for example, should pack an inhaler in the carry-on.

Get up and move around

Alaska Airlines economy seating
Alaska Airlines

You may have been advised by others to stand and move around during a flight (when it’s safe to do so, of course). That’s because prolonged sitting in a tight space could lead to leg clots, or deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The risk increases with longer flights. Seidel recommends travelers get up and stretch every two-to-three hours on long flights. You’ll also want to stay hydrated with water, and aerobic exercise after landing can also help curb some of that jet lag.

Should you go or should you stay?

JetBlue Mint service
JetBlue Airways

So how sick is too sick to make your flight? Seidel suggests staying home for stomach bugs, as well as significant sinus infections and colds because of the potential for a sinus block from the pressure change. For a minor stuffy nose, Seidel himself will take Cold-Eeze before a flight and Alka-Seltzer Plus Cold afterward.

The most overlooked way to stay healthy on a flight? Avoiding alcohol. “People tend to imbibe alcohol, especially if it is provided free on flights. This dehydrates the body which makes one susceptible to infection as well as increasing the probability of jet lag symptoms,” Seidel said.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Is the BBC dropping its television and radio divisions?
Apple

Apple announces new policies to aid law enforcement worldwide

Apple has announced a new initiative aimed at improving its relationship with law enforcement agencies while maintaining the company's commitment to protecting customer data and privacy.
Posted By Eric Brackett
best shows on netflix untitledbest dragon prince featured
Movies & TV

September brings 'The Dragon Prince,' an animated war series, to Netflix

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
best water purifiers lifestraw lifestyle
Outdoors

Drink what nature provides with the best water purifiers

Looking for reliable water purification? Staying hydrated is important, especially when you are hiking or camping far from civilization. Check out our picks of the best water purifiers for your camp, backpack, or pocket.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
best shows on amazon prime comrade featured
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

Amazon Prime brings more perks than just free two-day shipping. Subscribers get access to a huge library of TV shows to stream at no extra cost. Here are our favorite TV shows currently available on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Lady Bird
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (September 2018)

Prime Video gives subscribers access to a host of great movies, but sifting through the massive library isn't easy. Lucky for you, we've sorted the wheat from the chaff. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
amazon parent dashboard go
Business

Amazon Go checkout-free stores set to arrive in New York City

Amazon is planning on expanding the reach of its cashier-free convenience stores, Amazon Go. The company previously announced locations for Chicago and San Fransico. Now, a job listing has confirmed that Go is coming to New York.
Posted By Eric Brackett
conflict minerals responsible mining global witness org hands close feat
Emerging Tech

Companies want to sell you conflict-free phones, but certification isn’t foolproof

Conflict minerals – tin, tungsten, tantalum, and gold – are pulled from mines in the Congo and end up in your electronics. Companies want to source responsibly, but their supply chains can be as muddy as the water in the mines
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Microsoft
Computing

Microsoft will extend Windows 7 support … for a price

The support period for Windows 7 was slated to end in January of 2020. However, Microsoft has announced that it will be pushing that date back for three years provided you're willing to pay a monthly fee.
Posted By Eric Brackett
Apple

Apple makes push into feature films with ‘Elephant Queen’ and ‘Wolfwakers’

Apple is continuing its push into the world of television and movies with two new acquisitions. The tech giant has recently acquired the nature documentary The Elephant Queen and Tomm Moore's animated movie The Wolfwakers.
Posted By Eric Brackett
MoviePass
Movies & TV

MoviePass saga continues as board member resigns, annual subscriptions cut

Troubled subscription-based movie service MoviePass is making headlines on a daily basis lately, and not the good kind. Here's a timeline of events for the company once described as Netflix for movie theaters.
Posted By Rick Marshall
apple pay and google coming to 7 eleven
Mobile

Finally, Apple Pay and Google Pay arrive at 7-Eleven this month

It's taken a while, but 7-Eleven has announced that from this month it's going to finally start offering contactless payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay. The company has around 10,000 convenience stores across the U.S.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Aston Martin Lagonda Vision concept
Cars

Aston Martin gears up to build electric cars at new Wales factory

Aston Martin will build electric cars alongside internal-combustion models at a new factory situated on a former air force base in Wales. Production of Aston's first electric car begins in 2019.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
qualcomm snapdragon 3100 news snapcdragon wear
Wearables

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3100 chip will finally make Google’s Wear OS competitive

Qualcomm has introduced the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform, designed expressly to power the next generation of smartwatches and wearable technology. At its heart is a tiny, clever new co-processor.
Posted By Andy Boxall
t mobile sprint merger feature
Mobile

FCC pauses its review of T-Mobile-Sprint merger, says it needs more time

T-Mobile and Sprint are hoping the third time is the charm for a merger. It comes just months after the carriers cited an inability to find common ground, extending yet again the long dance between the two telecom giants.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar