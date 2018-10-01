Digital Trends
Business

Instagram names new boss as Facebook veteran Adam Mosseri

Trevor Mogg
By
instagrams new boss adam mosseri head of instagram center
Left to right: Krieger, Mosseri, Systrom Instagram

Instagram suddenly lost its co-founders last week. Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger were also the company’s CEO and CTO, respectively, and so their unexpected departure left two gaping holes at the top of the Facebook-owned business.

The position of CEO, at least, has been filled, with Facebook veteran Adam Mosseri taking over from Systrom as “Head of Instagram” with immediate effect. The title change suggests Instagram’s top team may lose some of the autonomy it enjoyed since being acquired by Facebook in 2012, giving Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and co. more control over the direction the app takes from hereon in.

Mosseri joined Facebook in 2008 and in recent years ran the social networking site’s news feed before moving to Instagram as vice president of product in May, 2018. In a post on the very app that he’ll now work to shape, Instagram’s new boss said he was “humbled and excited” to take on the role.

In a message from Systrom and Krieger posted online on Monday, the pair described Mosseri as having “a strong design background and a focus on craft and simplicity — as well as a deep understanding of the importance of community,” in other words, a good match for “the values and principles that have been essential to us at Instagram since the day we started.”

In his new role as Instagram chief, Mosseri will oversee all functions of the business and hire a brand new executive team that’ll include a head of engineering, head of product, and head of operations.

When Instagram’s co-founders announced last week that they were leaving the company, the pair gave little away as to why they were going, saying only that they were planning on taking some time off “to explore our curiosity and creativity again.” Reports surfaced, however, that Systrom and Krieger had become frustrated with efforts by Zuckerberg to exert more control over of Instagram as the company seeks to increase revenue and expand its user base of more than a billion users.

Instagram has largely escaped much of the negative publicity that’s hit other social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter in recent years. We’ll have to wait and see whether the departure of the two people that built and ran the popular photo-sharing app ends up having any bearing on that.

Don't Miss

U.S. government sues California to stop its new net neutrality regulations
qualcomm
Business

Qualcomm accuses Apple of stealing secrets and giving them to Intel

Apple is following the FTC's lead and has sued Qualcomm for a massive $1 billion in the U.S., $145 million in China, and also in the U.K., claiming the company charged onerous royalties for its patented tech.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
Cell tower FM radio
Mobile

Mobile network growth drives new businesses, access to education, report says

According to a new report from the GSMA, the expansion of mobile networks is continuing to drive new business growth and fuel education access around the world. Network expansion is even helping close gender gaps.
Posted By Christian de Looper
delta air lines computer issues
Business

Delta tech issue grounds planes, could affect Wednesday flights

Delta Air Lines has resolved a tech issue that stopped its planes from taking off from U.S. airports on Tuesday. But it's advising Delta customers flying on Wednesday to check the status of their flight before leaving home.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon whole foods delivery prime now
Smart Home

Whole Foods delivery via Amazon Prime arrives in 10 more cities

Amazon continues its quest to conquer American commerce as Whole Foods expands free delivery, in under two hours no less, to Prime members in 48 cities serving major markets across the country.
Posted By Clayton Moore
amazon alexa fund plant prefab investment home in santa monica
Smart Home

Alexa invests in manufactured housing with Plant Prefab startup

Amazon's Alexa Fund invested in Plant Prefab, a manufactured home startup that focuses on smart home technology and sustainable building practices. Backing prefabricated housing is a strategic move to boost smart home implementations.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon is opening a new brick and mortar store with twist 4 star
Business

Amazon is opening a new brick-and-mortar store with a twist

Adding to its brick-and-mortar book stores and Amazon Go grocery outlets, the online shopping giant is about to open a new retail store in New York City that only sells items that have been rated four stars and higher on its site.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
uber to pay 148m for 2016 hack and cover up
Business

Uber agrees to pay $148 million for 2016 hack and cover-up

Uber has agreed to pay $148 million for failing to immediately come clean about a 2016 hack that resulted in the theft of personal data belonging to 57 million of its riders and drivers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
google 20 easter eggs original
Mobile

Google celebrates 20 years with a slew of Easter eggs and new Google Images

Google is turning 20 and in celebration, the company announced a slew of easter eggs in a range of its different products. For example, you can walk through the original Google garage and see where it all began for the company.
Posted By Christian de Looper
elon musk boring company rock
Cars

SEC sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk for securities fraud, Musk calls suit unjustified

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Tesla CEO Elon Musk with fraud, alleging that Musk made "false and misleading" statements when he tweeted he was considering taking the company private with "funding secured."
Posted By Bruce Brown
volkswagen microsoft partnership vw
Cars

Volkswagen partners with Microsoft on connected car platform

Volkswagen and Microsoft are partnering to create cloud services for VW’s fleet. VW anticipates that more than 5 million new Volkswagen-brand vehicles per year “will be fully connected and will be part of the Internet of Things.”
Posted By Denny Arar
facebook messenger
Social Media

Will U.S. government force Facebook to decrypt Messenger?

The Department of Justice and Facebook are embroiled in a legal dispute over the future of Messenger's privacy policies. The government is demanding it decrypt Messenger, but Facebook is refusing to do so.
Posted By Eric Brackett
Kevin Hart Night School
Movies & TV

‘Night School’ wins the weekend box office while ‘Hell Fest’ flops

Two new releases topped the weekend's ten highest-grossing films, with Kevin Hart's comedy Night School raking in an impressive $28 million. But a pair of horror movies offered some of the weekend's most interesting box-office storylines.
Posted By Rick Marshall
net neutrality rules fraud
Computing

U.S. government sues California to stop its new net neutrality regulations

The U.S. Justice Department is suing to prevent California from implementing its new net neutrality law. Under SB822, California will reverse the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net neutrality from earlier this year.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Google Pixel 2
Mobile

What to expect from the Google October event in New York City

Google's annual hardware event is almost here, and with Google branching out more and more into hardware, we could be seeing a lot of new tech. Here's what to expect from Google's October 9 event.
Posted By Mark Jansen