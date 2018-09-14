Digital Trends
Car Reviews

2018 Lexus LC500 review

Lexus concocted a concept car with real-world luxury and performance

1 of 12
2018 lexus lc500 hero
2018 lexus lc500 back left
2018 lexus lc500 left side
2018 lexus lc500 tail light
2018 lexus lc500 back left close
2018 lexus lc500 steering wheel
2018 lexus lc500 front
2018 lexus lc500 front close
2018 lexus lc500 grill
2018 lexus lc500 engine
2018 lexus lc500 front seat
2018 lexus lc500 back seat
DT Recommended Product
At this price point, no other 2+2 offers the same theatre or daring style.
At this price point, no other 2+2 offers the same theatre or daring style.
At this price point, no other 2+2 offers the same theatre or daring style.

Highs

  • Out of this world styling
  • Sumptuous cabin
  • Incredible V8 music
  • Intelligent, unobtrusive safety tech

Lows

  • Unrelenting brake dust
  • Overcomplicated infotainment

DT Editors' Rating

8.0
DT Recommended Product
Scores Explained
Miles Branman
By

“Concept car” is a tricky term. Technically, any vehicle that can’t be produced as shown fits this description. But while some designs are no more than a set of mirrors and wheels away from dealer showrooms, others haven’t a chance of seeing an assembly line. When Lexus debuted its LF-LC concept at the 2015 Tokyo motor show, everyone and their mother guessed it would undergo major surgery before hitting production — if Lexus would give the car the green light at all.

But here we are, strapping into a very real, very street-legal Lexus two-door. It’s called the LC500, and it’s a spitting image of the LF-LC concept that dazzled the automotive community three years ago. Lexus offers two distinct versions of the LC: one with a naturally-aspirated V8 (our tester) and the other with a hybridized V6. Without any major visual differences, choosing between the two comes down to driving style. The V8 model is louder, lighter, and more powerful, but the hybrid offers 30 combined mpg and smoother power delivery.

At a starting figure of $92,975 (including destination) for the 2018 Lexus LC500, there are a number of established rivals to consider. Buyers in search of a comfortable, potent 2+2 sports car will do well to shop the Mercedes-Benz SL450 ($89,195) and the Porsche 911 Carrera ($92,150). Though BMW has discontinued its 650i two-door coupe and convertible models, you can still find new examples on dealer lots. It’s time to see if Lexus’s halo starship can keep up with the German elites.   

Super safety, complicated convenience

The LC500 comes loaded with cutting-edge tech, but it flubs the execution in a couple of key ways. On board is a digital driver gauge with an integrated speedometer and tachometer, an available color head-up display, a 10.3-inch infotainment, an optional 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, dual USB ports, XM radio, and Bluetooth connectivity.

When Lexus introduced its reconfigurable gauge on the LFA supercar in 2010, the automaker claimed a traditional tachometer needle couldn’t keep up with the fast-revving V10 engine. The LC500’s slower-revving V8 doesn’t have the same requirements but the moving display is still nifty. Less impressive is Lexus’ Enform infotainment system, which is operated via a smattering of physical controls and a touchpad. Response time isn’t as much an issue as the menu structure and lack of shortcuts to common features. Familiarity with Enform helps, but it never becomes intuitive or usable without focused attention. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto would certainly help make things easier, but neither system is offered in the LC.

The LC500’s slower-revving V8 doesn’t have the same requirements, but its moving display is still nifty.

There’s better news on the active safety front. Standard technologies include adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and a backup camera. For an additional $1,000, Lexus bundles blind spot monitoring, parking assist, and rear cross-traffic monitoring. In highway driving situations, adaptive cruise control follows the pace of traffic without abrupt braking and lane-keeping assist maintains a centered position within markings without ping-ponging the vehicle.

Vicious sound, composed ride

In its standard configuration, the Lexus LC500 is a conventional approach to performance: a big V8 up front, rear-wheel drive, and an automatic transmission connecting the two. Lexus adds complexity with options like an adaptive ratio steering rack and rear-wheel steering, but our pared-down tester (equipped with only a limited-slip differential) is a purist’s pick for GT fun.

2018 lexus lc500 back left
Miles Branman/Digital Trends

Before naturally-aspirated powertrains yield to forced induction and e-assist technologies for good, let’s take a minute to appreciate the industry-wide roster of loud, proud motors on offer. There’s Dodge’s pick of Hemi V8s, Ford’s 5.2-liter flat-crank eight-cylinder, Audi/Lamborghini’s 5.2-liter V10, Porsche’s 4.0-liter flat-six, Ferrari’s twelve-cylinder duo, Lamborghini’s V12, and Lexus’ 5.0-liter V8. Found in the RC F and LC500, Lexus’ V8 is a smooth, soulful beast that appreciates a rigorous exercise regimen.

Six drive modes and 10 speeds manage the LC500’s 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, but a heavy right foot cuts through all that red tape at any moment. Nearly 4,400 pounds of mass tempers performance somewhat, but the LC500 still hustles to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and tops out at 167 mph. Six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes work with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires to keep the bodacious 2+2 in check. Under hard cornering, the LC500 tends to push its front end; only with stability and traction control switched off is it possible to bait the rear end out in a brief slide. A low center of gravity and adaptive dampers retrain body roll, though the LC’s substantial heft is never masked entirely.

Lexus’ V8 is a smooth, soulful beast that loves a rigorous exercise regimen.

Long, sweeping curves suit the LC500’s character well, but the car shines just as brightly when traversing great distances. Two 300-mile road trips proved the effectiveness of Lexus’ damper tuning and cabin insulation; rough roads and blustering winds do little to disturb passenger comfort. Our only quibble with the LC’s cruising behavior is during stop-and-go situations in comfort or eco mode. Under these conditions, the relaxed throttle pedal hates to be rushed, lurching the vehicle forward as the transmission jumps into gear.

Though a large, 20-gallon fuel tank cuts down on fill-ups, an EPA-rated 19-combined mpg still necessitates a large fuel budget.

Styled for impact

Like those destined for fame, supercar owners must make peace with the fact that privacy and an inconspicuous daily life are no longer possible; a bright red Ferrari doesn’t blend in with the Prius crowd. Neither, though, does the LC500.

The gap between a $100K and a $300K car may seem inconsequential to those of us who can’t imagine buying either, but in reality, these figures represent two different consumers with different expectations. For a $100K vehicle to draw the same attention and interest as a cars costing more than double is incredible. Even in a subtle color like our nightfall mica (dark blue) tester, the LC500 is dazzling. Futuristic styling, a powerful stance, and an elegant silhouette deliver as lasting an impact as the LFA of 2010.

2018 Lexus LC500 Compared To
2019 dodge challenger r t scat pack widebody rt
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack…
2018 dodge challenger srt hellcat widebody press
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat…
2019 ford mustang bullitt prd
2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2019 aston martin dbs superleggera press
2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
2018 ford mustang gt performance pack 2
2018 Ford Mustang GT Performance…
2018 audi r8 v10 coupe rws s tronic
2018 Audi R8 V10 Coupe RWS S tronic
2018 porsche 718 gts models press
2018 Porsche 718 GTS
2018 nissan 37oz prod
2018 Nissan 370Z
1371013 2018 porsche 911 gt3 prod
2018 Porsche 911 GT3
2018 mclaren 720s mclaron prod
2018 McLaren 720S
2019 aston martin vantage prd
2019 Aston Martin Vantage
2018 porsche 718 cayman review press
2018 Porsche 718 Cayman
2017 cadillac ats v coupe review prd
2017 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
2018 aston martin db11 v8 prod
2018 Aston Martin DB11 V8
2018 lexus lc 500h press
2018 Lexus LC 500h

Lexus’ spindle grille is as controversial a design element as they come, and it simply overpowers any other aesthetic cues in some applications. On the LC500, however, the hourglass shape suits the vehicle perfectly, accompanying bold elements like the optional 21-inch wheels, piercing LED daytime running lights, and notched C-pillar. Undermining the exterior wow-factor somewhat is an astonishing amount of brake dust. Regardless of driving behavior, Lexus’ chosen brake compound coats the LC’s flashy wheels in grimy residue after only a few miles of driving. In the grand scheme, it’s not a big issue, but owners might become annoyed with how often they need to visit the car wash or touch-up their rims.

Futuristic styling, a powerful stance, and an elegant silhouette deliver a lasting impact.

Inside, the LC is a cohesive display of luxury and flair. A bowed dashboard envelops the cockpit, connecting two leather-wrapped tiers with a raked glass panel. Sport bucket seats wrapped in supple leather feature perforated microfiber suede inserts. A ramped grab handle with brushed metal and contrast stitching isolates the driver compartment. Unique, though functionally odd, the LC500’s traction control and drive mode controls jut like antennae from the driver gauge cluster.

Like most 2+2 performance vehicles, the rear seats are best used for easy-access storage or to cart small children. The shallow trunk fits a pair of low-profile suitcases within its four cubic-foot compartment, but the rear seats do not fold to accommodate longer items.

Peace of mind

Lexus offers the same basic warranty as its key German rivals: four years or 50,000 miles of coverage. Also included are the first two scheduled services at 5,000 and 10,000 miles, respectively. Lexus is consistently ranked among the most reliable brands (not just among luxury automakers), with most or all of its nameplates topping the long-term dependability charts. Though the LC is a new model, it shouldn’t give owners any more headaches than any other Lexus-branded vehicle.

Neither the NHTSA nor the IIHS has crash-tested the Lexus LC500, so no safety ratings are available.

Some staunch rivals

With the BMW 6 Series Coupe now out of production (and the 8 Series still a year away), the Lexus LC500 is uniquely positioned as a fixed roof, V8-powered GT car for under $100K. Unfortunately for Lexus, the LC’s price point steps on the toes of two indirect but fierce competitors: the Porsche 911 Carrera and Mercedes-Benz SL450 Roadster. Both of these vehicles fit the bill for a comfortable, dynamic daily driver, and both have the advantage of nameplate recognition.

2018 lexus lc500 front
Miles Branman/Digital Trends

With approximately 1,000 fewer pounds to maneuver, the 370-hp Porsche 911 Carrera is more agile and quicker to 60 mph than the Lexus, though its popularity and conservative styling draws considerably less fanfare. The SL450, meanwhile, is the only of the three with a power-folding hardtop and is the cheapest before options.

How DT would configure this car

The LC500 looks spectacular regardless of spec, but given the opportunity to customize our own, here’s how we’d do it. Painted in smoky granite mica with rioja red leather interior, our ideal LC500 would include the safety-centered convenience package ($1,000), touring package ($1,900) with semi-aniline leather, Mark Levinson sound system, and Alcantara headliner, Torsen limited-slip differential ($390), 20-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels ($1,210), color head-up display ($900), and carpet trunk mat ($105). With the $1,025 destination fee, our configured LC500 would retail for $98,420.

A GT car for rock stars

Every minute behind the wheel of the Lexus LC500 is a moment of celebrity. Dashing good looks, sublime road manners, and a sonorous V8 make for a grand tourer reminiscent of vaunted nameplates like Aston Martin’s DB11. At this price point, no other 2+2 offers the same theatre or stylistic daring style, which is enough for us to overlook its rougher edges.

2019 Lexus UX
Cars

Lexus bets on value as it launches phone-plan-like car subscription service

Lexus has released a subscription service for UX buyers called Lexus Complete Lease. It will launch in four American cities in 2019, though the firm wants to expand it to other markets and models.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter first drive
Product Review

Mercedes’ 2019 Sprinter proves vans don’t have to be low-tech

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter boasts infotainment and driver-assist tech from Mercedes’ passenger cars. It’s not something normally seen on big vans, but it makes the Sprinter a much easier vehicle to use.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Lexus UX
Product Review

Connectivity or drivability? The Lexus UX was born to do both

New for 2019, the UX is one of the most important models Lexus has launched since its inception in 1989. It competes in the single most popular segment of the new car market. Can it fend off Volvo and the Germans?
Posted By Ronan Glon
NBA 2K19
Gaming

'NBA 2K19' and more join our lineup for this month’s best Xbox One games

More than four years into its lifespan, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Halo 5,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Lexus LY 650 yacht
Cars

Hit the high seas in style with Lexus’ upcoming LY 650 luxury yacht

Lexus is expanding its repertoire beyond luxury cars, to luxury boats. The Lexus LY 650 is a 65-foot luxury yacht scheduled to make its public debut in 2019 as an ocean-going counterpart to the automaker's luxury cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Uber vs. Lyft
Cars

Don’t be duped by fake rideshare drivers, safety campaign urges

"Make sure you get in the right car!" That's the message to rideshare passengers from a new safety campaign urging people to check the details of the car and driver to ensure they're genuine.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

Tesla trims its color palette in bid to leave production hell behind

Tesla will stop offering two colors -- obsidian black metallic and silver metallic -- to simplify its production process. Reducing the number of available configurations will make the Model 3 easier to build.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy
Cars

Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy electric SUV races coming to Hong Kong, Paris, New York

The Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy is a race series built around the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV. Up to 20 identical race-prepped I-Paces will race on Formula E circuits beginning late next year.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Miles Branman
Forza Horizon 4 Autumn Drive
Gaming

‘Seasons Simulator’ throws snow and mud at celebrities in ‘Forza Horizon 4’

Forza Horizon 4 releases early next month -- and even earlier if you bought the Ultimate Edition, and you can watch celebrities play it as they brave the elements on Mixer today, September 12.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Aston Martin Rapide E teaser
Cars

Aston Martin’s first electric car arrives next year with 602 horsepower in tow

The Aston Martin Rapide E will be the legendary British automaker's first production electric car. Based on the current Rapide four-door, it will be capable of 0 to 60 mph in under 4.0 seconds, with a range of at least 200 miles, Aston…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 bmw x5 details revealed 4
Cars

BMW USA’s stance on diesels still up in the air despite discontinuation claims

Despite various outlets quoting reporting BMW diesels are dead in the U.S. and BMW will focus on plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, another spokesperson corrected that the company's official decision is still undecided.
Posted By Chris Chin
BMW autonomous R 1200 GS
Cars

Watching BMW’s autonomous motorcycle is equal parts awesome and creepy

BMW's motorcycle-building division has developed a self-riding R 1200 GS but ghost bikes aren't hitting the road anytime soon. The one-off prototype will help BMW build smarter bikes that can detect and avoid accidents.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Elon Musk
Smart Home

Elon Musk hints at Tesla-connected smart air conditioning

A huge portion of your energy bill goes toward heating and cooling your home. Elon Musk suggests that a connected air conditioner may be the way to reduce utility costs and make smarter use of energy.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
audi e tron features integrated electronic toll tag technology module
Cars

Audi’s new e-tron dispenses with physical toll tags via its Integrated Toll Module

Audi will debut a new way to manage and pay for roadway tolls in its up and coming e-tron all-electric SUV next week. It's the brand's first car featuring technology that allows drivers to manage toll authority accounts straight from the…
Posted By Chris Chin