Digital Trends
Car Reviews

2020 Toyota Corolla first drive review

Still cheap. Still reliable. But now, the Corolla's high tech, too

1 of 18
2020 Corolla
2020 Corolla
2020 Corolla
2020 Corolla
2020 Corolla
2020 Corolla
2020 Corolla
2020 Corolla
2020 Corolla
2020 Corolla
2020 Corolla
2020 Corolla
2020 Corolla
2020 Corolla
2020 Corolla
2020 Corolla
2020 Corolla
2020 Corolla
The 2020 Toyota Corolla is set to continue Toyota’s dominance in the compact economy sedan category.
The 2020 Toyota Corolla is set to continue Toyota’s dominance in the compact economy sedan category.
The 2020 Toyota Corolla is set to continue Toyota’s dominance in the compact economy sedan category.

Highs

  • Affordable hybrid option
  • Available manual transmission
  • Standard adaptive cruise control
  • Standard Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
  • Nice interior

Lows

  • Tepid performance
  • No support for Android Auto
Jeff Zurschmeide
By

The Toyota Corolla is the best-selling vehicle of all time, with over 46 million cars made and sold. Part of the reason for that record is that the Corolla has been around in various forms since 1966, but the main sales driver has always been that a Corolla is an affordable and reliable compact car, well suited to commuters, first-timers, and anyone who needs basic transportation.

2020 is the first year of the 12th generation of Toyota’s bread-and-butter small car, and it remains true to the Corolla tradition of affordable mobility. Yet the new Corolla also brings the right set of features for the next decade, including a hybrid option without a big price bump, plus a full suite of advanced safety and convenience features as standard equipment.

Including required fees, the 2020 Toyota Corolla starts at $20,430, and the most expensive trim with every option tops out at $27,940. There are a few trim and option choices in the economy, sport, and hybrid categories, but a reasonably equipped Corolla in any category can be specified for less than $24,000.

Interior and exterior design

Let’s cut to the chase: The 2020 Toyota Corolla looks like a Japanese economy car. It’s not ugly, and it’s not a head-turner. You could go back and forth over the new grille design or the shape of the headlights, but the bottom line is that the Corolla’s form follows its function. It’s a four-door compact economy car. The design is current and there’s certainly nothing wrong with it, but it’ll never end up on a poster in some aspiring teenager’s bedroom.

The interior is by far the most important part, and here Toyota has done a great job at making the Corolla seem more expensive than it is. The vinyl and plastic are generally soft-touch, and the higher trims offer more soft and fewer hard surfaces. The seats are comfortable enough, though we wished for an adjustable lumbar support in the mid-grade LE and SE trims. The top XSE and XLE trims get a power lumbar support, which is nice.

We found the Corolla roomy enough for two six-foot tall men in the front seats. The door panel doesn’t unnaturally crowd your outboard arm, and there’s enough space between the seats to avoid knocking elbows. With the front seats adjusted for adequate knee room, another pair of similarly-sized men can get in the back seat and be comfortable.

The Corolla trunk offers 13.1 cubic feet for your stuff, and the back seats fold down to accommodate longer items. That’s on the low side for the segment. The Nissan Sentra boasts 15.1 cubes, while the Honda Civic sedan checks in at 15.1.

Notably, the new Corolla offers excellent visibility all around the car. A narrower A-pillar and sloped hood increase forward visibility, and the Corolla generally provides good rearward sight lines as well. Available blind spot monitoring covers the sides of the vehicle conveniently.

Tech features

The standout reason to buy the new Corolla over its main rivals is its impressive array of standard driver convenience and safety technology. Toyota has given every new Corolla the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite of features, including adaptive cruise control, pre-collision mitigation with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane departure assistance with road edge detection, automatic high beams, road sign recognition, and lane tracing assistance. These features tend to show up in expensive option packs even on cars at twice the price of the Corolla.

2020 Corolla
Toyota

On the dashboard, most Corollas get an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Toyota’s Entune app support system. The absolute base L trim gets a 7.0-inch screen, but the price difference between L and LE is only $450, and that’s well worth the upgrade. The infotainment system gains features like onboard navigation and satellite radio as you ascend the trim ladder, but all of the 8.0-inch screens support GPS Scout, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa. However, the Toyota system does not support Android Auto. A JBL premium audio system is available as an option on the top XLE and XSE trims, and on the SE sport trim.

The last tech feature to mention is the driver information display, which is a standard 4.2-inch unit on the L, LE, and SE trims, and a 7.0-inch unit on the XLE and XSE trims.

Driving impressions

The new Corolla uses front-wheel-drive and comes with three engine packages that define the trim ladder. The L, LE, and XLE economy models use a 1.8-liter engine with 139 horsepower and 126 pound-feet of torque and a continuously variable transmission. The SE and XSE sport trims get a 2.0-liter engine rated at 169 horsepower and 151 pound-feet. The sport trims can be purchased with the CVT or with a six-speed manual transmission.

Finally, there’s an LE Hybrid, and this model gets an alternate 1.8-liter engine with 121 net horsepower and 105 pound-feet of torque. Before you cue the sad trombone, remember that hybrid power is measured at the wheels, while conventional engine power is measured at the website. There’s really not that much performance difference between any of these models. Yes, you’ll get some more grunt out of the 2.0-liter in the SE or XSE models, but if you want a sports car you’ll be better off driving the Toyota 86.

2020 Corolla
Toyota

The main thing to know about driving the 2020 Toyota Corolla is that it’s unremarkable. Engine power is adequate in any of the trims, and the CVT works like a CVT. You won’t find a big disparity here against the Honda Civic or Nissan Sentra. If you choose the manual, be aware that the stick and the clutch have a strange, disconnected sort of feeling related to the anti-stall and rev-matching technology.

On the road, the Corolla drives well and responds nicely to steering inputs. The lane tracing tech that comes with the Toyota Safety Sense suite is interesting, but not fully developed. The idea is that the Corolla will keep itself centered in its lane when the adaptive cruise control is working. The lane trace works, but it’s easily fooled if the white lines aren’t there.

Overall, the Corolla boasts a quiet and comfortable cabin and good driving manners. At the price point, this is an exceptionally competent car. EPA fuel economy ratings are good, up to 30/38 for the 1.8-liter and 31/38 for the 2.0-liter with the CVT. The Corolla hybrid really raises the stakes, however, with 53 mpg city and 52 mpg highway. If you’re buying for economy, the hybrid is the obvious choice. It’s one of the most efficient cars in its competitive set.

Rivals

The notable rivals to the Corolla are the Honda Civic and the Nissan Sentra. Together with Corolla, these models are the consistent top three in compact car sales year after year, though Hyundai Elantra is nipping at the Sentra’s heels at this point.

The 2019 Honda Civic tracks the Corolla very closely in pricing and features, starting at $21,170 including all fees and a CVT. Like the Corolla, Honda offers adaptive cruise control and advanced safety features as standard equipment, plus a 158-horsepower engine.

2020 Toyota Corolla Compared To
2019 toyota yaris sedan xle prd
2019 Toyota Yaris Sedan XLE
2019 mazda3 2019mazda3prdthmb
2019 Mazda3
2019 honda insight insigh
2019 Honda Insight
2019 lexus es press
2019 Lexus ES
2018 Nissan Maxima review
2018 Nissan Maxima
2019 volkswagen jetta prod
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
2018 honda accord 2 0 sport
2018 Honda Accord 2.0 Sport
2018 honda accord first drive prd
2018 Honda Accord
2016 nissan altima sl 2 5 product
2016 Nissan Altima SL
2016 toyota camry hybrid se product
2016 Toyota Camry
first drive 2015 hyundai sonata
2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport
2015 acura tlx press image
2015 Acura TLX
2014 Kia Cadenza
2014 Acura RLX Advance
2013 Acura ILX Hybrid

The 2019 Nissan Sentra comes in a bit lower at $19,375 for the basic S trim with a CVT. The Sentra comes with a 1.8-liter engine at 124 horsepower. The Sentra comes with automatic emergency braking, but adaptive cruise control is not standard.

Peace of mind

Toyota provides the Corolla with its basic warranty coverage of three years or 36,000 miles on everything, and five years or 60,000 miles on the powertrain. All scheduled maintenance is covered for the first two years.

The 2020 Corolla is based on an entirely new architecture, but the 2019 Corolla received a five-star safety rating from NHTSA and was a Top Safety Pick by IIHS. It’s reasonable to expect the 2020 model will fare just as well.

How DT would configure this car

The 2020 Toyota Corolla is poised to continue its 53-year streak as a best-selling economy car, but from the DT perspective, the most compelling model is the first-ever Corolla hybrid. The hybrid comes only in the LE trim level, but adds a few features like push-button start that are optional on the gas-powered LE.

2020 Corolla
Toyota

The Corolla hybrid costs $23,880, and the only available option is a special paint color at $395. A comparably equipped Corolla LE with the premium package comes in at $23,129 with a moonroof and blind spot monitoring to further sweeten the deal. If you choose the sporty SE with a manual transmission, you’re looking at $23,580 for a comparably-featured car with the moonroof but without the blind spot system. The SE with the CVT comes in a bit cheaper at $22,880.

With no great difference in on-road performance or price, there’s very little reason not to choose the hybrid option. An average fuel economy bonus of 20 mpg is significant over time if you’re buying the Corolla as your daily commuter.

Conclusion

A Corolla has always been a sensible and affordable choice, and that value continues with the new generation. Toyota tells us that 24% of Corolla buyers are first-time new car buyers, and the Corolla remains oriented towards that value-conscious customer. When you consider the standard features and easy availability of an economical hybrid system, there’s every reason to expect that the 2020 Toyota Corolla will continue as a sales leader.

Audi A8 traffic drama shot
Cars

Audi taught cars to talk to traffic lights, and they’re set to be even chattier

Audi started teaching its cars the language of traffic lights in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2016, and it has continued to expand the reach of this technology ever since.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 bentley continental gt convertible review fullwide2
Product Review

Bentley’s Continental GT convertible is the most comfortable way to hit 200 mph

The redesigned 2020 Bentley Continental GT convertible packs a 626-horsepower twin-turbo W12 engine, updated tech features, and one of the nicest interiors money can buy. It’s everything you expect a true luxury car to be.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
qualcomm connected car reference platform qca6696
Cars

Qualcomm draws a road map to the self-driving car of the future

Qualcomm's 2nd generation Connected Car Reference Platform and the QCA6696 chip bring next-gen Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity to cars -- and build a bridge to the vehicles of the future.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition
Cars

Mercedes lets the sun shine in one last time with SLC Final Edition convertible

The Mercedes-Benz SLC convertible sports car is going out of production. Launched in 1996 as the SLK, the model has been a fixture in the Mercedes-Benz lineup across three generations.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Subaru VIZIV Adrenaline concept teaser
Cars

Subaru’s latest VIZIV concept car is pumped full of adrenaline

The Subaru VIZIV Adrenaline is the seventh member of the Japanese automaker's family of VIZIV concept cars. It debuts at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, but for now, all we're getting is a shadowy teaser image.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Kia Geneva concept teaser
Cars

Kia is bringing a bionic-looking electric concept car to the Geneva Auto Show

Kia wants to hog the spotlight at the 2019 Geneva Auto Show by revealing a head-turning electric concept car. The yet-unnamed model reaffirms the brand's commitment to electrification, while taking design and performance to new levels.
Posted By Ronan Glon
how a ducati motorcycle goes from sketch to production design fullwide
Cars

How VR, 3D modeling, and craftsmanship help Ducati design alluring motorcycles

Passion fuels Ducati's team of designers as its members create some of the most alluring bikes on the planet. Digital Trends went behind the scenes in Ducati's design studio to learn how the company balances craftsmanship and tech.
Posted By Ronan Glon
coolest police cars ariel atom car
Cars

Who needs a Crown Vic? Check out the coolest police cars from around the world

Not every police department opts for either a Dodge Charger or Ford Explorer. Some law enforcement agencies, including those located in Dubai and Japan, run a different kind of fleet. Here, we've gathered some of the coolest cruisers in…
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet sphero rvr feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Programmable toy car and beanless coffee

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
califonia highways unlimited speed limit proposl 4946357955 e5b466cdec o
Cars

California legislator proposes unlimited speed lanes on two highways

A senator in California has proposed legislation that would create new driving lanes on stretches of highway that would allow drivers to drive with no maximum speed limit in order to cut down on carbon emissions.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
iihs tests pedestrian detection systems in small suvs bmw x 1
Cars

9 out of 11 small SUVs do well in tests of pedestrian-detection systems

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested the effectiveness of pedestrian detection systems in 11 small SUVs. The technology is seen as an important countermeasure to the growing number of pedestrian fatalities.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
mychevrolet app update vehicle locate check in allows chevy owners to send automated text alerts
Cars

New feature in myChevrolet app assures friends and family you’re safe

Chevy has updated its myChevrolet app to add a new feature called Vehicle Locate, which will send an automated text alert to designated friends and family when you enter or leave a designated area.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
BMW iNext concept
Cars

BMW wants to make interacting with a car as natural as talking to a friend

BMW traveled to MWC 2019 to demonstrate its artificial intelligence-powered Natural Interaction tech, which empowers drivers with three on-board means of communications that make interacting with a car as natural as talking to a friend.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Volkswagen T-Roc R Official
Cars

Volkswagen’s hot-rodded T-Roc R is ready to shred its tires to confetti

Volkswagen has released a hot-rodded SUV named T-Roc R. Based on the T-Roc, a sub-Tiguan model sold in Europe, it receives a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine borrowed from the Golf R and tuned to make 300 horsepower.
Posted By Ronan Glon