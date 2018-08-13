Digital Trends
Cars

2019 Honda Civic sedan and coupe add more standard driver-assist tech

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 3
2019 Honda Civic Sedan and Coupe
2019 Honda Civic Coupe Sport
2019 Honda Civic Coupe Sport

After years of mediocrity, the Honda Civic once again became a compact car worth caring about when the current, 10th-generation model appeared in 2015. As the Civic rolls into the 2019 model year, the coupe and sedan body styles get a handful of updates (Honda didn’t mention any updates for the Civic hatchback) to keep them fresh.

The 2019 Honda Civic sedan and coupe get more standard driver-assist tech, a new Sport trim level, and refreshed styling. That last item is the most subtle, as the changes to the exteriors of both sedan and coupe are relatively minor. Honda claims the front fascia has been significantly updated, but you’d have to park a 2019 Civic next to its 2018 counterpart to spot the differences.

The Honda Sensing suite of driver aids is now standard on all Civic sedan and coupe trim levels. It includes autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, road departure mitigation with lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and adaptive cruise control. Honda Sensing is either standard or available as an optional extra on all 2019 Hondas, and Honda plans to make it standard across the board by the 2022 model year.

Honda didn’t mention any mechanical changes, meaning Civic buyers will continue to get a choice of two engines, with a six-speed manual gearbox or continuously variable transmission (CVT). The base engine is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 158 horsepower and 138 pound-feet of torque. Honda also offers a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine as an upgrade. The turbo engine produces 174 hp, as well as 162 lb-ft with the CVT or 167 lb-ft with the manual. The Civic Si and Civic Type R performance models are expected to return as well.

The 2019 Civic also gets a new Sport trim level, which slots between the base LX and the EX. The Sport gets piano black exterior trim, as well as a rear spoiler and Civic Si-like polygonal exhaust tip for the sedan. Available only with the 2.0-liter engine, the Civic Sport rides on 18-inch wheels. It also gets a 7.0-inch Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Honda did not list pricing for the 2019 Civic sedan and coupe, but the updated models should hit showrooms soon.

Don't Miss

One last ride: Meet the prop cars from the upcoming Furious 7 film
Ford builds 10 millionth Mustang
Cars

That’s a lot of horsepower: Ford builds 10-millionth Mustang

Ford recently built its 10 millionth Mustang, and celebrated with a stampede of the cars at its Flat Rock, Michigan, factory. In over 50 years of production, the Mustang has seen some major changes, but remains Ford's most iconic model.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Jaguar F-Pace
Cars

Our favorite crossovers blend car capability with SUV utility

Crossovers are the hottest-selling vehicle segment, and that means the market is packed with great options. From frugal subcompacts to high-performance and luxury models, these are the best crossovers available.
Posted By Miles Branman, Stephen Edelstein, Chris Chin
Fastest cars in the world
Cars

Hold on to your butts: These are the fastest cars in the world

Think your car is unbelievably fast? Think again. From wind-cheating bodywork to powerful engines, these cars were designed for the singular pursuit of speed (and it shows).
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
Infiniti Pebble Beach 2018 teaser
Cars

Infiniti promises sporty electrified concept car for Pebble Beach

Infiniti will unveil a new concept car at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The Nissan luxury brand won't say much, but promises an electrified powertrain and an emphasis on performance.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ford Amazon Alexa
Cars

Amazon makes it simpler for infotainment developers to integrate Alexa Auto

Amazon has released a software development kit that makes it easier for developers to integrate Alexa Auto into an in-car infotainment system. The list of Alexa-compatible cars should greatly increase in the next few years.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Faraday Future FF 91
Cars

Take a closer look at the Faraday Future FF 91 with this virtual tour

The Faraday Future FF 91 electric crossover boasts some impressive statistics, but Faraday still hasn't delivered any to customers. In the meantime, take a virtual walk around this Tesla-fighting electric car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Audi A7 Review
Cars

You’ll need $68,000 to land a tech-rich 2019 Audi A7 in your driveway

Have you been eyeing the latest rendition of Audi’s tech-savvy A7 Sportback? Well the deal just got a little sweeter as Ingolstadt’s finest just announced the pricing list for the new 2019 Audi A7.
Posted By Chris Chin
best wagons zlatan ibrahimovi says goodbye to swedish national football te
Cars

These are the best 2019 wagons on sale today in the U.S.

While minivans seemed to have fallen out of favor for the SUV and the crossover SUV with just a few available today, wagons remain relatively popular, particularly with a strong cult following. These are the best wagons on sale today that…
Posted By Chris Chin
alfa romeos new 8c hybrid supercar detailed 2007 romeo competizione 2
Cars

Alfa Romeo’s working on a new 8C plug-in hybrid supercar

Despite the untimely and sad death of former FCA CEO, Sergio Marchionne, the show must go on and Alfa Romeo's reportedly working on a new mid-engined, gas-electric plug-in hybrid supercar called the 8C.
Posted By Chris Chin
tesla model 3
Cars

Head Tesla engineer leaves for Apple to possibly reboot self-driving car

Apple's self-driving car project could get the reboot as a former chief engineer for Tesla Motors left the company to go back to Apple. Doug Field, who worked at Tesla from 2013 until last month, will go back to Apple.
Posted By Chris Chin
uber reviw greyball
Cars

NYC just dealt a major blow to Uber and Lyft

New York City regulators placed a cap on operational licenses it grants for Uber and Lyft drivers. The city says it's an attempt to try and save the city’s integral Yellow Cab system after several cab drivers committed suicide.
Posted By Chris Chin
take a don draper worthy road trip in this vintage 225000 rv trailer 1 jpg
Cars

Take a Don Draper-worthy road trip in this vintage $225,000 RV

Everything from the unique shape down to the luxury finishes makes this fully restored travel trailer worth the price. It's even been signed by Chuck Pelly.
Posted By The Manual Staff
vector robot assistant
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robo sidekicks, AC for your bed, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
uber settles driver background check case man driving in car the city ride share lyft getaround zipcar
Cars

How autonomous ridesharing will reshape our cars, cities, and lives

Ridesharing is a growing phenomenon, and it’s closely linked with developments in autonomous and connectivity technology. In the coming decades, shared mobility will even change the way cities around the world develop.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide