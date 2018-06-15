Volvo shows its athletic side with the S60 Polestar Engineered

Share

Volvo tuner Polestar recently got a promotion. It became a standalone division whose mission is to marry performance, electrification, and luxury. The brand will offer its own models, like the gasoline-electric Polestar 1 coupe introduced recently, but it will continue lending its expertise and its name to Volvo. The next-generation S60 will become the first nameplate to receive the Polestar Engineered treatment.

Think of Polestar Engineered as Volvo’s answer to BMW’s M Performance cars and Mercedes-AMG’s midrange 53-badged models. The cars wearing the nameplate will slot between standard Volvo models developed with an emphasis on comfort and full-blown, performance-oriented members of the Polestar lineup. They’ll be electrified, a decision which falls in line with Volvo’s product strategy, but not necessarily electric.

The Polestar Engineered variant of the S60 will serve as the nameplate’s flagship. It will be an evolution of the T8 Twin Engine model, meaning it will use a gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain built around a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Volvo promises Polestar’s tweaks bump its output from 400 to 415 horsepower but it hasn’t detailed the scope of the modifications yet. The treatment also adds bigger brakes made by Brembo and upgraded suspension components (including adjustable shock absorbers) borrowed from Polestar’s aforementioned 1.

If you’re a car spotter, know the S60 will receive Polestar-specific alloy wheels, black exhaust tips, and, of course, Polestar emblems on both ends. Gold accents on the brake calipers and in the cabin will denote the car’s flagship status. The color will replace light blue as Polestar’s signature color.

The S60 will inaugurate the Polestar Engineered package. Volvo will later offer it on the V60 station wagon and the XC60 SUV. It will be available both on cars purchased directly from the company through a dealer and on cars obtained through the Care by Volvo subscription service. While the firm hasn’t announced pricing or availability, it stresses supplies will be limited.

Volvo will introduce the next-generation S60 on June 20 in Charleston, South Carolina. The event will take place in the brand-new factory the Swedish firm built to manufacture the S60 for America and overseas markets like Europe and China. We’ll learn more about Volvo’s next new model and its available drivetrains when the sheet comes off next week.