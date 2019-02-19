Digital Trends
Cars

Audi is advancing the tech that teaches cars to talk to traffic lights

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 3
Audi GLOSA
Audi GLOSA
Audi GLOSA

Audi is teaching its cars the language of traffic lights. The German company began offering traffic light information technology on some of its vehicles in 2016, and it added clever features in 2019 that tell drivers when they’re clear to keep cruising, and when the light they’re approaching is about to turn red. This tech saves fuel, makes commuting less stressful, and paves the way for smoother rides in self-driving cars.

Green light optimized speed advisory (GLOSA) sources data from connected traffic lights and from compatible, internet-connected Audi models to tell drivers the precise speed they need to travel at in order to catch the next green light. For example, a motorist driving between intersections at 30 mph might need to wait a few seconds for a red light to turn green. GLOSA detects that, and it recommends cruising at 25 mph to avoid stopping. Information wirelessly travels between the car, the light, and back in a fraction of a second.

GLOSA builds on Audi’s existing traffic light information tech, which tells drivers how long they need to wait until the signal turns green. The countdown is displayed directly in the car’s digital instrument cluster, and in the head-up display on cars equipped with one. It’s a convenience feature, as we’ve never met someone who liked waiting at a light, but it also saves fuel. Accelerating toward the next light, braking to stop, and accelerating again burns more fuel than gently coasting.

On a secondary but more lasting level, GLOSA will help Audi roll out autonomous cars in the coming years. Self-driving vehicles will have the ability to quiz traffic lights in order to plan their next move. This will make them safer, while ensuring passengers get a smooth, jolt-free ride.

Audi noted that 4,700 intersections in 13 metropolitan areas were compatible with the time-to-green function as of February 2019. The cities in which the feature works are Denver, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York City, Kansas City, Portland, San Francisco, Houston, Washington D.C.; Phoenix, Arizona, some parts of northern Virginia, and Gainesville and Orlando, Florida.

Lawmakers across the nation are working hand in hand with major players in the automotive industry to integrate vehicle-to-anything (V2X) technology into the infrastructure, so it’s reasonable to assume Audi’s clever tech will pop up in additional places in the coming years. The firm plans more applications, too. Looking ahead, traffic light information technology and GLOSA could communicate directly with the car’s stop-start system to tell it when to shut down the engine and when to start it, and it could help the navigation system find the quickest route from A to B.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Alfa Romeo's latest Ferrari-powered F1 race car is ready to hit the track
2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country review
Product Review

The 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country is a do-it-all Swedish army knife

Volvo laced up its smallest station wagon in hiking clothes to create the V60 Cross Country. It's a lifted, all-wheel drive wagon that laughs at icy roads while coddling its occupants. We travel to Sweden to try it out.
Posted By Ronan Glon
cabinsense occupancy monitoring system 1500x1000
Emerging Tech

With CabinSense, cars will soon know who’s riding in them and respond accordingly

What if your car could know who's riding in it and customize the entertainment and safety options accordingly? That’s what's promised by the new CabinSense in-car Occupancy Monitoring System.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
general motors cycles into a new market with its first ever ebikes the compact design of ar v allow for easy transit and mo
Outdoors

General Motors cycles into a new market with its first-ever ebikes

When General Motors launched a public campaign last year to name its new ebike brand, many wondered if Bikey McBikeface might win out. But it didn't. Instead, it's called Arīv, and the two bikes are up for pre-order this week.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Polestar 2
Cars

The Polestar 2, Sweden’s answer to the Tesla Model 3, begins taking shape

Volvo sister company Polestar has released a teaser image to give us our first look at the 2, its second model. Polestar tells us the 2 will arrive as a four-door fastback with a 400-hp electric powertrain and about 300 miles of range.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Kia Soul EV
Cars

2020 Kia Soul and Soul EV continue to think inside the box

The 2020 Kia Soul is the third generation of Kia's boxy curiosity. The Soul maintains its signature look, but gets tech and powertrain upgrades. The all-electric Soul EV returns as well.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volkswagen 'Light' bus
Cars

Psychedelic Volkswagen Microbus from Woodstock returns for an encore

With its trippy paint scheme, the Volkswagen "Light" bus became a symbol of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. VW teamed up with the artist who created this rolling mural to stage a comeback in time for Woodstock's 50th anniversary.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
awesome tech you cant buy yet ogarden feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
rivian rj scaringe interview r1t parked
Cars

Amazon plugs in with $700 million investment in electric pickup company Rivian

Amazon invested $700 million for a minority stake in U.S. all-electric truck maker Rivian, according to a joint release. The announcement follows a Reuters report that GM and Amazon might invest $1 billion to $2 billion in the company.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 ram 1500 classic warlockspecial edition warlock 1
Cars

2019 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock special edition: Badass style without the whoop

If you like the looks of blacked-out badass trucks without the cost of a desert racer, FCA announced the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock, a special edition pickup that focuses on appearance with only a touch of additional off-road capability.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
Product Review

Mercedes-Benz updates the timeless G-wagen for the modern world

For decades, the G-Class has been an outlier in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio, a body-on-frame brute with the soul – and driving manners – of an off-road pickup. With the all-new G550, Mercedes seeks to smooth out some of the rough edges.
Posted By Bradley Iger
2020 GMC Acadia Denali
Cars

2020 GMC Acadia toughens up on the outside, gets smarter on the inside

The 2020 GMC Acadia crossover gets styling updates and a more rugged AT4 trim level. Under the skin, the Acadia sports a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a wider array of tech features.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Nissan Opus trailer
Cars

Nissan is using old Leaf batteries to power and connect off-the-grid campers

Nissan has teamed up with trailer manufacturer Opus to design a mobile, weatherproof power pack built with battery cells sourced from the first-generation Leaf. Called Roam, the pack stores enough electricity to power a camper for up to a…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Alfa Romeo C38 Formula One car
Cars

Alfa Romeo’s latest Ferrari-powered F1 race car is ready to hit the track

Alfa Romeo is doubling down on Formula One racing after a decades-long hiatus. Now essentially a support team for Ferrari, its 2019 driver lineup includes a former world champion and a potential future star.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
teaching self driving cars to predict pedestrian movement autonomous detect pedestrians
Cars

Researchers teach self-driving cars to predict pedestrians’ next moves

University of Michigan researchers are developing a system that teaches self-driving cars to predict pedestrian movement. Humans don't always act in their own best self-interest, so autonomous cars will need to practice protective driving.
Posted By Bruce Brown