Buick, Audi, and Nissan score top marks in latest IIHS safety ratings

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has added four more vehicles to its coveted 2025 Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ lists. If you appreciate knowing your vehicle is built with safety in mind, this update is worth noting.

Among the standout performers: the Audi Q6 e-tron, Buick Enclave, and Nissan Armada—each earning the institute’s highest honor, the Top Safety Pick+ award. The GMC Acadia also made the grade, picking up a Top Safety Pick award. For Buick and GMC, these honors mark a significant return to form, as neither brand had received IIHS awards in several years. In fact, it’s the first time since 2013 that the Enclave has been recognized.

Recommended Videos

So, how does IIHS hand out these awards? Picture a battery of tests that simulate real-world crashes—everything from small overlap front impacts to updated side crashes. To make the list, vehicles must ace (i.e., earn a “good” rating in) key crashworthiness tests, show competence in pedestrian crash prevention, and offer headlights that don’t blind oncoming drivers. For the higher-tier Top Safety Pick+, there’s an extra hurdle: a “good” rating in the updated moderate front overlap test, which now factors in rear-seat passenger protection.

Improvements to the Enclave and Acadia’s headlights, introduced after January 2025, helped push them over the finish line. Unfortunately, not all models in this testing round were so lucky. The Cadillac Lyriq, Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron, Kia K4, and several Nissan models—including the Kicks, Rogue, and Sentra—fell short. Common issues? Poor headlight performance or incomplete testing.

The IIHS notes that these evaluations are ongoing. Not every vehicle released for 2025 has been fully assessed, and late-year updates can still improve a model’s score. For the full list of safety awards, you can check out the IIHS website.