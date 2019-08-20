Cars

Be the fastest commuter standing on two feet with the 40-mph Mantis e-scooter

Bruce Brown
By
1 of 14
be the fastest standing commuter in town with 40 mph mantis e scooter fluidfreeride electric 01
be the fastest standing commuter in town with 40 mph mantis e scooter fluidfreeride electric 13
be the fastest standing commuter in town with 40 mph mantis e scooter fluidfreeride electric 12
be the fastest standing commuter in town with 40 mph mantis e scooter fluidfreeride electric 14
be the fastest standing commuter in town with 40 mph mantis e scooter fluidfreeride electric 11
be the fastest standing commuter in town with 40 mph mantis e scooter fluidfreeride electric 10
be the fastest standing commuter in town with 40 mph mantis e scooter fluidfreeride electric 09
be the fastest standing commuter in town with 40 mph mantis e scooter fluidfreeride electric 08
be the fastest standing commuter in town with 40 mph mantis e scooter fluidfreeride electric 07
be the fastest standing commuter in town with 40 mph mantis e scooter fluidfreeride electric 06
be the fastest standing commuter in town with 40 mph mantis e scooter fluidfreeride electric 05
be the fastest standing commuter in town with 40 mph mantis e scooter fluidfreeride electric 04
be the fastest standing commuter in town with 40 mph mantis e scooter fluidfreeride electric 03
be the fastest standing commuter in town with 40 mph mantis e scooter fluidfreeride electric 02

If you like a shot of adrenaline during your daily commute and weekend wanderings, Fluid Freeride’s Mantis escooter delivers. Available now for pre-orders, with shipping expected in mid-September, the Mantis comes in two versions, each with two 1,000-watt motors that can power you along at 40 miles per hour.

Fluid Freeride will sell two Mantis variants, the Base and Pro. Both models are capable of 40-mph scooting, but they differ in battery size and, therefore, travel range. Under the board, the Mantis Base model has a 17.5 Ah battery rated for up to 35 miles in Eco mode using one motor. The Pro model’s 24.5 Ah battery can travel up to 55 miles in Eco mode. Top speed in Eco mode is 30 mph. When you travel in dual motor mode, the max speed is 40 mph, but the range will be less. As always, your mileage will vary depending on speed, terrain, and incline.

A standard 2-amp charger recharges the Mantis battery to 100% in 8 to 12 hours, so overnight charging should be sufficient for most riders. Fluidfreeride plans to offer an optional fast charger in the future.

Both models measure 49-inches long x 24-inches wide x 50-inches high, or 49-inches x 24-inches x 19-inches folded. The Base variant weighs 61 pounds and the Pro tips the scales at 65 pounds. With those weights, you won’t carry them around without a thought, but they’re still light enough to lift into a truck or trunk.

The front and rear wheels are driven by two 60V, 1,000-watt brushless motor controllers. The escooter rides on 10-inch-diameter x 2.5-inch-wide air-filled tires. Spring arm front and rear suspensions help soften the ride, and the moderately wide tires also help. Fluid Freeride expects riders to be able to travel over grass, dirt trails, and on reasonably smooth ground with up to 35-degree inclines. Passenger and cargo weight is rated up to 265 pounds.

The Base model has semi-hydraulic disc brakes, and the Pro comes with fully hydraulic disc brakes. The latter is preferred because hydraulic brakes require little or no maintenance while mechanical brakes need to be checked and adjusted when necessary.

The Mantis Base variant has an LED display that shows speed, cruise control, and regenerative braking strength. The Pro model has an upgraded Minimotors display that also indicates motor torque and ABS.

The Mantis has two front and rear LEDs, plus a lateral LED strip, all of which will help with visibility. Fluid Freeride recommends buying an attachable headlight for riding after sundown.

The Fluid Freeride Base model will list for $1,699 and the Pro variant for $2,399. Pre-orders before August 31 cost $1,499 for the Base and $2,099 for the Pro model.

Emergency room injuries from escooter accidents are rising, and many riders do not wear helmets consistently. If you’re going to ride at full speed, you might consider a full-face motorcycle helmet and maybe a Dainese Smart Jacket airbag vest for extra protection. You’ll want to temper your pace on public roadways and sidewalks.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iPhone car mounts to keep your smartphone in sight and stable
Up Next

China is running Hong Kong disinformation campaigns through Facebook and Twitter
vintage electric readies roadster speed merchant souped up ebike elpl6397 1
Cars

Vintage Electric readies the Roadster Speed Merchant, a souped-up ebike

Vintage Electric introduced the latest in its line of retro-styled premium performance ebikes for fall 2019. The Vintage Roadster gets styling cues from board track racing motorcycles and its power from a 1,123-watt battery.
Posted By Bruce Brown
most reliable cars 2019 Ford Fusion Energi
Cars

The most reliable cars of 2019

We all dread the thought of our car turning into a money pit, but choosing a dependable vehicle from the start can help us rack up countless care-free miles. Here, we've rounded up some of the most reliable cars available.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Home Theater

The best 4K TVs under $500

These days, you can land a pretty epic 4K TV for under $500. Still, sorting through the litany of options online can be both time-consuming and overwhelming. Check out our list of the best 4K TVs under $500.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Computing

The best laptops of 2019

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. Our picks for the best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while they're at it.
Posted By Luke Larsen
2020 Ford Explorer ST
Cars

Discover the engineering Easter eggs in the new 2020 Ford Explorer

The 2020 Ford Explorer received a ground-up overhaul, with major changes that include a new hybrid powertrain option. But even the engineering details of the new Explorer are worth checking out.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
acura type s concept 2019 monterey car week dt pebble 2
Cars

Type S concept marks the return of sportier Acura models

Not seen since 2008, the Acura Type S once signified the sportiest Acura models sold in North America. Acura will revive Type S with a concept car debuting at Monterey Car Week, followed by two new production models.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
awesome tech you cant buy yet drl racer4 street feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Racing drones and robotic ping pong trainers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
beach to baja dune buggies make news from vw id concept mcqueens manx 10102
Cars

Beach to Baja: Dune buggies in the news, from VW ID concept to McQueen’s Manx

It was a big week for dune buggies. VW revealed an electric concept vehicle, the ID. BUGGY. Steve McQueen's Thomas Crown Affair buggy is headed to auction. Glickenhaus revealed the Baja Boot, a street-legal Baja-racing-capable dune buggy.
Posted By Bruce Brown
elon musk starman space adventure spacex falcon heavy
Cars

Starman on Tesla Roadster makes first orbit around sun, braces for loneliness

Starman and his Tesla Roadster, sent by SpaceX to outer space last year, have completed their first orbit around the sun. The people on Earth may be able to catch a glimpse of the cherry-red electric vehicle on November 2020.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
the ray paves way to future wattway road
Cars

France’s first-ever solar panel road appears to have some serious issues

France launched its first-ever solar road to much fanfare in 2016, partly in an effort to discover if the technology provided a viable route to greener highways. Recent reports, however, suggest it has some serious issues.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
general motors and volkswagen ignore hybrids to focus on electric cars 2019 chevrlet volt
Cars

General Motors and Volkswagen are ignoring hybrids to go full electric

GM and VW are done spending money on hybrids, according to a new report. The two massive automakers will direct funds to electric cars instead. Both companies are confident that all-electric power is the future.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
mercedes benz a250e plug in hybrid
Cars

Mercedes downsizes its plug-in hybrid tech with the new A250e sedan, hatchback

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class is getting a plug-in hybrid variant. Dubbed the A250e, the compact plug-in is set to go on sale in Europe in both sedan and hatchback forms. Mercedes hasn't confirmed U.S. sales plans.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ford looking to recruit gamers for its first ever esports racing team gets serious about gaming launches motor teams compete
Cars

Ford is looking to recruit gamers for its first-ever esports racing team

Ford is getting into esports in a big way with the launch of its own racing team, called Fordzilla. The automaker is planning to start recruiting for national teams at the Gamescom gaming event in Germany this week.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
segway ninebots electric scooter drives to a charging station by itself ninebot
Cars

You could soon see electric scooters driving themselves to charging stations

It might not be too long before electric scooters used by companies like Bird and Lime begin driving themselves to charging stations rather than having to be collected by a team of people at the end of the day.
Posted By Trevor Mogg