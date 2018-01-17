Trucks, muscle, and futurism: 7 Detroit Auto Show rides we can’t wait to drive

Fuel-sipping hybrids and EVs are hotter than ever today, but if the 2018 Detroit Auto Show was any indication, trucks and SUVs will continue to reign atop the sales charts for the foreseeable future. Yes, the Motor City was jam-packed with 4x4s and family-haulers this year, but there were plenty of surprises to keep things interesting. Here are our favorites.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has long been an icon in terms of style and off-road ability, but calling it modern would be a bold-faced lie. The “G-Wagen” was built atop the same platform from 1979 to 2017, and even though Mercedes stuffed it with a modern infotainment system and a range of powerful engines, the vehicle’s true age showed in its cramped cabin and primitive driving dynamics. For the 2019 model year, though, the icon is reborn. While the emblematic styling has changed very little, almost everything under the skin is new. The vehicle is wider and roomier than before, with revised suspension and an updated steering system that should bring the G-Wagen’s on-road feel into the 21st century. The interior is significantly more upmarket as well, with new tech features like a trick dual-screen setup and touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel. With most of the G-Class’ issues seemingly sorted, we can’t wait to get behind the wheel ourselves.

Ford Mustang Bullitt Built to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its eponymous film, the legendary Bullitt Mustang is back for the 2019 model year. Lathered in legendary dark highland green, the Bullitt differentiates itself from other ‘Stangs in a variety of ways, including the subtle exterior, upgraded 500-ish-horsepower V8, and the mandatory six-speed manual transmission. “It has to be unique in some way from a Mustang GT, and more than anything, it has to be bad-ass,” explained Ford Mustang chief engineer Carl Widmann. Mission accomplished. If you love Mustangs, the Detroit Auto Show put a smile on your face more than once. Ford announced the Shelby GT500 Mustang would return for the 2019 model year, with a total output exceeding 700 hp. It won’t be the most powerful muscle car on the road, but it should worry more than a few Dodge Hellcat owners.

Infiniti Q Inspiration concept While the new G-Class and Bullitt Mustang piqued our interest for their performance, Infiniti’s Q Inspiration concept excites us for very different reasons. Built as a design exercise, the concept previews the next generation of the luxury marque’s sedans, with a design based on fuel-efficient powertrains, connectivity, and autonomous driving. If you were playing buzzword bingo in Detroit, this car made for a pretty quick game. Jokes aside, the Q Inspiration is a downright gorgeous machine, with lines that could easily be transplanted onto the Q60 Coupe with a few tweaks. The interior is pretty progressive as well, with touchscreens for each passenger that include a “meditation-regeneration mode” that reduces the amount of information displayed and offers guided meditation. Passengers can even check up on their fellow riders’ biometrics on the road, which if nothing else will give occupants something to do while their car drives them to work.

Ford Ranger Yes, the high-performance Ford Edge ST is sure to be a lot of fun, but pumped-up crossovers are a dime a dozen these days. Instead, we’re turning our attention to one of the event’s most anticipated debuts — the 2019 Ford Ranger. Much like the G-Class, a new Ford Ranger has been a long time coming. Axed from the U.S. market in 2011, the Ranger will make its triumphant return this year with a dose of tech to make up for its absence. Many details are still forthcoming, but the midsize truck will equip a terrain management system with four driving modes that can be switched on the fly — normal, mud/ruts, grass/gravel/snow, and sand. In addition, the FTX off-road package will be a new-to-Ford trail control system which will essentially act like low-speed cruise control on non-asphalt surfaces. Driver assist features like autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring will come along for the ride as well, along with available Amazon Alexa connectivity, a built-in Wi-Fi hot spot, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Welcome back, Ranger.

Hyundai Veloster N Amid the slew of trucks and high-tech concepts was an asymmetrical hot hatch with more than a few surprises up its sleeves. We still don’t love the Veloster’s quirky styling (although its odd looks add to its appeal), but if you peel away the boy-racer exterior, you’ll find a Nurburgring-tuned performance machine helmed by the former head of BMW’s M division. Clearly, the Veloster N puts fun first. The Veloster N is more than just a car, it introduces Hyundai’s performance-oriented N sub-brand to America. Like the i30 N sold abroad, the manual-only Veloster N gets an evolution of the Veloster Turbo’s 2.0-liter tweaked to pump out 275 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque between 1,450 and 4,700 rpm. Hyundai hasn’t released performance specifications yet, but we know the Veloster N benefits from bigger brakes and a model-specific suspension system. It’s the hot-rodded handling champ of the Veloster family, and we can’t wait to put it through its paces.

Nissan Xmotion concept It seems like there’s a new SUV on the market every day, which makes it easy for new models to get lost in the crowd. Nissan wants its future sport-utility vehicles to stand out, which is why it’s going back to its roots with an emphasis on Japanese design elements. Enter the Xmotion concept. The Xmotion (pronounced “cross motion”) was designed to have a less “Western” look than other SUVs, with styling that’s chock full of references to Japanese culture. The taillights are inspired by kumiko woodwork and puzzles, for example, as are the seat headrests. The dashboard and center console are made using kigumi wood joinery, and even the tech has a Japanese theme — the Xmotion’s infotainment system includes a digital assistant that takes the form of a koi fish. As you may have guessed, the Xmotion concept isn’t intended for production, but some of its design elements could end up on future Nissan SUVs. Here’s hoping.