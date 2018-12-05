Digital Trends
Cars

Did that car just wink at you? Daimler previews car-to-pedestrian communication

Bruce Brown
By

If you’re walking or driving in San Jose, California, later this year and have the sense that a late model Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan just made eye contact with rooftop lighted sensors and a quick flash of a signature LED lamp, you could be right. The car could be one of several in a pilot program that will be testing, among other things, its ability to communicate with people and other cars.

German firms Daimler and Bosch partnered on a large-scale autonomous car project starting in 1986. Last month the companies announced a plan to test a ridesharing service in San Jose using autonomous S-Class cars. Riders won’t be charged for the trips, at least not at first. The rides will follow specific routes in the Silicon Valley city.

daimler bosch autonomous car communications preview 1

The Daimler and Bosch project rideshare cars will have trained and certified human operators onboard while traveling on public roads, clearly mindful of but not mentioning the concerns that arose nationwide this year when an Uber-built self-driving Volvo XC90 prototype struck and killed a pedestrian crossing a street while the human aboard was reportedly watching Hulu.

daimler bosch autonomous car communications preview 2

In the preview video accompanying this article, an S-Class sedan demonstrates several features that will acknowledge and signal people, other vehicles, and anything else that will notice. For example, blue LED light stripes on the roof-mounted sensors indicate the vehicle is in self-driving mode.

daimler bosch autonomous car communications preview 4

You’ll know one of the cars is about to begin a trip when you see the car lift its body just a bit, fold the mirrors, and emit a special sound. While the vehicle is traveling, lights on the roof sequence to acknowledge other vehicles and people on or near the roadway. In the preview video, the right signature LED lamp blinks twice to a pedestrian just off the road.

daimler bosch autonomous car communications preview 5

“The cooperative vehicle mimics the natural eye contact between driver and pedestrian, as if to say: ‘I’ve seen you,'” according to Daimler. As the video continues, the pedestrian keeps walking just off the side of the road while the vehicle self-drives in the opposite direction.

daimler bosch autonomous car communications preview 6

The goal of this stage of the Daimler and Bosch project is “to create trust and to make communication between people and self-driving cars as intuitive as possible.”

Conveying a sense of vehicle-to-human communications may be easier in the U.S. than either of the two German companies imagine. In a culture exposed to cars that talk and even have emotions in television series and films, from the short-lived 60s sitcom My Mother the Car to  Knight Rider‘s Kitt and Cars‘ Lightning McQueen, accepting that a vehicle greets you on the street isn’t much of a stretch.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Waymo becomes the first company to charge for rides in self-driving cars
awesome tech you cant buy yet unagi scooters feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Ceramic printers, the Lamborghini of scooters

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Nissan Leaf Nismo RC
Cars

Nissan turns the electric Leaf into a hot hatch with supercar-like acceleration

The Nissan Leaf isn't what comes to mind when you think of a performance car. Nismo wants to change that. It used Leaf parts to create a track-only electric hot hatch called the Leaf Nismo RC that boasts AWD and twin electric motors.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Cars

The biggest production and concept car debuts at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show

The 2018 edition of the Los Angeles Auto Show is unusually big because it falls between a quiet Paris show and the smallest Detroit show in recent memory. From luxury cars to pickup trucks, here's a preview of what we'll see.
Posted By Ronan Glon
road rave subscription direct sales threaten traditional car dealers tesla
Cars

Tesla’s Model 3 currently costs $38,000 to produce but will sell for $35,000

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has told employees that the current cost for producing a Model 3 is $3,000 over the $35,000 sales price of the car. Tesla hopes that with improvements in production efficiency, this number can be brought down.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
7 insane roads that will push a self driving car to its very limit cars feat
Cars

7 insane roads that will push self-driving cars to their very limits

Self-driving cars are getting better all the time, but we won't ever be convinced of their readiness for prime time till we see them comfortably handle some of the world's craziest roads. Here are our picks.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tesla 1000 km model s stranded
Cars

Cops chased a Tesla for 7 miles while its driver appeared to be sleeping

When a driver sleeps in their car, it's usually parked at the time. So imagine the surprise of police offers in California on Friday, November 30 when they spotted a car motoring along at 70 mph as the driver apparently slept.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
rivian rj scaringe interview r1t field
Cars

Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe wants his startup to be the Patagonia of electric cars

Rivian is the latest startup hyping new electric cars. But unlike most other startups, Rivian is focusing on off-road vehicles. It launched an electric pickup truck and SUV at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. CEO R.J. Scaringe explains the…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
facebook messenger android auto
Android Army

Why commercials in Android Auto could turn your dashboard into a dumpster fire

Google announced some tweaks to the Android Auto experience, focused on making messaging and media easier, but I worry about the future of the platform. For better or worse, there’s a real chance our dashboards could turn into dumpster…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
2020 Porsche 911
Cars

Porsche keeping an eye on performance as it pushes the 911 into hybrid territory

We still haven't seen a hybrid 911 from Porsche yet, and we most likely won't in the immediate future, but the man responsible for developing the model confirmed it's inching toward production.
Posted By Ronan Glon
ZF side airbag
Cars

This external airbag turns your entire car into a crumple zone to save lives

German components manufacturer ZF will test an external side airbag in 2019. It's essentially the same technology as the airbag mounted inside every new car but it deploys over the side of the vehicle to reduce the severity of injuries.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD
News

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD boasts monstrous torque, intimidating front end

Chevrolet has released the first official images of the new 2020 Silverado HD. The big-bodied truck stands out from the Silverado 1500 with a polarizing design that customers will either love or hate.
Posted By Ronan Glon
indriver rideshare passengers set fares screen
Cars

Passengers can set their own fares with international rideshare company

Most rideshare companies start in the U.S. and add other countries later. InDriver, an international rideshare company that lets passengers determine fares in real time, launched in New York City with 14 million members in 11 countries.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Waymo One
Cars

Waymo becomes the first company to charge for rides in self-driving cars

Waymo has launched a commercial ridesharing service using self-driving cars in the Phoenix area. It's the first U.S. company to generate revenue by putting passengers in autonomous cars. Waymo One is only available to a select group of…
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
airstream connected smart home tech classic trailer feature
Smart Home

Is old-school Airstream finally embracing smart home technology?

Airstream's vintage-looking trailers have a huge audience but its 2019 Classic camping trailers are getting a modern upgrade with the addition of app-controlled smart home technology to bring modern convenience online.
Posted By Clayton Moore