  1. Cars

Elon Musk announces Cyber Rodeo event for Giga Texas opening

Trevor Mogg
By

Almost two years after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Austin, Texas, as the site for a new gigafactory, the facility is all set for a grand opening event on Thursday, April 7.

The electric-car maker has started sending out invitations to the bash, dubbed “Cyber Rodeo,” while Musk himself tweeted a graphic announcing it.

pic.twitter.com/SXKc1jJwmw

&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

Tesla has numerous factories producing batteries and other components for its line of electric vehicles, but the Austin plant will be only the company’s second U.S. auto factory, and its fourth globally.

The facility will initially focus on the production of Tesla’s Model Y SUV before becoming the first production facility for its futuristic-looking Cybertruck.

Indeed, the title of April’s gathering suggests Tesla could unveil the latest version of the pickup truck, which is expected to hit the road in 2023 following a number of production delays.

Tesla opened its first auto factory in Fremont, California, in 2010, and continues to produce Tesla’s full range of electric vehicles. The second factory opened in Shanghai, China, in 2019, and builds Model 3 and Model Y automobiles for the growing Asian market. On Monday, Tesla’s Shanghai facility was forced to close for at least a day due to a new citywide lockdown prompted by another spike in COVID cases there.

Just last week, Tesla opened its first European car production facility, building the Model Y at a site near Berlin, Germany.

As Musk attended a similar celebratory event at Tesla’s Giga Berlin in October — that one dubbed “Country Fair” — the billionaire entrepreneur who has helped steer the automaker to success will almost certainly be in attendance at next month’s Texas party.

Whether he will treat fans with another impromptu dance routine during the event remains to be seen.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple makes history with Oscar win for Best Picture

Emilia Jones in the lead role in CODA.

The best video game consoles for 2022

A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.

SpaceX forced to wait longer for Super Heavy flight clearance

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft atop the Super Heavy booster.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 launches at $700, without Game Hub

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 in a kitchen.

U.S. astronaut shares highs and lows of record space trip

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei aboard the space station.

Oscars winners 2022: Who took home the major awards?

A young girl and her two parents in a doctor's office in a scene from Apple TV+ series CODA.

A brief history of Oscar campaigning

Giant-sized Oscar statuettes

The best mouse for Mac 2022

A Mac mouse next to a MacBook Pro.

Astronomers simulate the early universe and the birth of the first galaxies

Still image from a Thesan simulation showing the universe 251 million years after the Big Bang. The orange halos represent the burst of radiation, or light, outpouring from early galaxies.

If you like Elden Ring, play 2021’s most underrated game

Sable watches the sunset from a perch.

Hubble captures an elegant spiral galaxy 60 million light-years away

A stunning view of the spiral galaxy NGC 4571.

The 3G shutdown could affect the most vulnerable of us

5G radio tower.

The best free Nintendo Switch games

black friday 2019 nintendo switch deal lite hands on 3