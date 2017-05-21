The first Lamborghini Centenario to be sold in the U.S. was unboxed in Newport Beach

Why it matters to you Lamborghinis are usually at or near the top of the list of what most people think of as exotic cars. The Centenario is an even rarer version of Lamborghini's flagship Aventador.

One of the rarest cars in production had its first U.S. delivery on Friday. One of just 40 examples of the Lamborghini Centenario was unboxed at the Lamborghini Newport Beach dealership, the duPont registry reported. This supercar was customized by the buyer through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program, which allows “an infinity of possible combinations.” Everything from the stitching in the seats to the interior and exterior trim can be personalized.

The exposed carbon fiber body is highlighted with Blue Nethens accents — you can see it in the intakes, adjustable rear spoiler, and lower aero body work. The design continues inside with the stitching, console, and carbon fiber seats. With all the available custom options, Lamborghini expects that no two examples of this car will be alike.

The Centenario is based on the Aventador SV, and shares its four-wheel-drive powertrain and a claimed 217-plus mph top speed. The 6.5-liter V12 has been tuned to produce 759 horsepower and 508 pound-feet of torque, making it the most powerful motor ever put in a production Lamborghini. All this grunt is harnessed by a seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod transmission. Weighing in at 3,351 lbs., the Centenario runs 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds. Its four-wheel steering and magnetorheological suspension serve to to enhance handling.

In total, there will be 20 examples of the Coupe and 20 of the Roadster made during the Centenario’s production, and deliveries will continue throughout this year.

The Centenario was conceived to celebrate company founder Ferruccio Lamborghini’s 100th birthday. It made its first appearance at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2016, where it was, unsurprisingly, a major draw.

Pricing for the Coupe starts at $1.9 million, while the Roadster adds about a quarter million dollars. Despite these numbers, every single Centenario was spoken for before the cars even made their debut. As with the most forbidden of forbidden fruits in the automotive world, Lamborghini gave dibs to loyal Lambo owners.