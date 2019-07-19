Cars

The five most important things we learned during the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette’s unveiling

Ronan Glon
By
five things to know about the 2020 chevrolet corvette stingray chevrlet ak 3
Adam Kaslikowski/Digital Trends

It’s easy to underestimate the courage it took for Chevrolet to release a mid-engined Corvette. The model has used the exact same front-engined, rear-wheel drive layout for nearly 70 years. The good Corvettes were all built that way; the bad ones were, too. Suddenly stuffing the V8 behind the passenger compartment, and modifying the model’s proportions accordingly, takes the Corvette into an uncharted territory that fans will either love or hate. It’s like if the next Samsung Galaxy ran iOS, or if Taco Bell started serving clam chowder in a bread bowl. Two worlds have collided.

And yet, the mid-engined Corvette makes sense — on paper and in pixels, at least. It’s undeniably quick, it seemingly handles well, and Chevrolet didn’t forget to pack cutting-edge tech features into the cabin. The transformation doesn’t trigger a significant price increase, either.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is one of the new cars we’re most looking forward to driving in 2020. In the meantime, here are our main takeaways from the model’s unveiling in Los Angeles, where we saw the car in person, and chatted with the men and women who developed it.

Adopting a mid-engined layout was inevitable

five things to know about the 2020 chevrolet corvette stingray ak
Adam Kaslikowski/Digital Trends

Chevrolet began experimenting with the idea of a mid-engined Corvette in the early 1960s, when engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov tirelessly worked to transform the nameplate from a boulevard cruiser to a world-class sports car. Chevrolet made over half a dozen prototypes, and it very nearly launched a mid-engined Corvette in 1980, but it has always found good reasons to back-pedal and remain true to tradition. Tadge Juechter, the model’s chief engineer, told Digital Trends he knew the shift was inevitable well before his team began developing the eighth-generation model.

“We’ve known for some time that we were reaching the limits [of handling] with a front-mounted engine,” he explained. He added that he began seriously thinking about making the Corvette mid-engined when the sixth-generation model made its debut in 2005.

It speaks tech fluently

mid engined chevrolet corvette news rumors specs 2020 stingray

Chevrolet didn’t skimp on tech. The driver faces a 12-inch, configurable screen that replaces the digital instrument cluster. Its appearance changes depending on which one of the six driving modes is selected. The screen on the center console displays the next generation of Chevrolet’s infotainment system, which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and can receive over-the-air software updates. Wireless device charging is offered, too.

The 2020 Corvette is also available with Chevrolet’s Performance Data Recorder (PDR) technology. It’s a neat, high-tech driving analysis tool that lets enthusiasts record track runs and point-to-point road courses using a high-definition camera mounted near the top of the windshield. The software overlays data sent by sensors like the steering angle, the car’s speed, and the position of the brake and the throttle pedal over the recorded footage to let enthusiasts analyze each track run.

Footage is stored on an SD card. It can be uploaded to a computer, or viewed directly on the car’s touchscreen. PDR is useful off the track, too. It can function as a standard dash cam, so you can record your most scenic drives to share them with friends and family, or catch footage of an alien ship landing on the Toyota Corolla traveling in front of you.

It’s still user-friendly… for the most part

five things to know about the 2020 chevrolet corvette stingray ak 2
Adam Kaslikowski/Digital Trends

Chevrolet made the Corvette more hardcore without compromising day-to-day usability. It offers 12.6 cubic feet of trunk space split into two compartments. The one in the front, right between the wheels, is big enough for an airline-spec carry-on suitcase and a laptop bag. The one in the back, directly behind the engine, can take a full-size suitcase or two carry-ons. Alternatively, it can house the standard removable roof, which allows users to go topless on a whim. Both storage compartments are made with composite materials, and they’re light enough to float in water.

Leather and suede upholstery play starring roles inside the Corvette. Real aluminum adorns the center console, though carbon fiber trim is available, and the speaker grilles are stainless steel. Speaking of music, the standard sound system is a 10-speaker setup sourced from Bose. Chevrolet put a significant amount of effort into ensuring the 2020 Corvette is as enjoyable to drive across America as it is to race around Road America.

And yet, designers ran out of time, imagination, or both when they searched for the most ergonomic way to integrate the HVAC controls. 14 buttons and two toggle switches arranged in a row split the cabin in half like a Roman aqueduct. They’re seemingly redundant, too, because we spot a “climate” icon on the infotainment system.

It has one of the smartest front lift systems we’ve ever seen

five things to know about the 2020 chevrolet corvette stingray ak 4
Adam Kaslikowski/Digital Trends

The low-slung stance helps the Corvette’s handling, but it also gives every speed bump the coveted opportunity to meet the bottom part of its front bumper. Chevrolet fitted the car with a lift system that raises the front end by about two inches at the push of a button to prevent these costly encounters. It’s a common feature in the supercar world, it came in handy when we drove the Lamborghini Aventador S on Spanish back roads, but the firm took it a step further by adding a memory function.

When you approach a speed bump, or a steep driveway, and you push the lift button to pump up the front end, the navigation system asks if you want to save the obstacle’s coordinates. If you tap yes, the car will memorize the location of the obstacle, and it will automatically lift itself the next time it detects it’s about to drive over it. It can remember up to 1,000 points so you don’t have to.

It’s still priced like a Corvette, and it’s going global

mid engined chevrolet corvette news rumors specs 2020 stingray

The eighth-generation, 495-horsepower Corvette shares little more than a name, a few styling cues, and a big V8 engine with its predecessors. It’s a completely new kind of beast, one that’s much more brutal than we’re used to, and its specifications sheet suggests it should be priced well above $100,000. Chevrolet didn’t want to stray from the model’s value-packed origins, though. Pricing for the entry-level model will start at under $60,000, a figure that puts it in the same ballpark as its predecessor. Rivals like the Audi R8 and the Acura NSX are considerably more expensive; the V10-powered R8 costs $169,900, while the gasoline-electric NSX carries a base price of $157,500. Put another way, the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray offers Ferrari-like performance for the price of a Porsche 718 Cayman.

Chevrolet hopes this unique proposition will allow it to truly take the Corvette global. The eighth-generation model is the first one developed with right-hand drive markets in mind. Previously, buyers in Japan, in Hong Kong, or in the United Kingdom had to settle for driving a left-hand drive car, or commission a conversion from a third-party shop.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette arrives with supercar specs and a bargain price tag
Up Next

How to factory reset Windows
2020 Alpina B7 review
Product Review

The 2020 Alpina B7 is a BMW 7 Series crossed with a bullet train

Alpina began making hot-rodded BMWs years before anyone heard of an M5. Digital Trends traveled to scenic Bavaria to put the B7, its flagship model, through its paces on a variety of roads.
Posted By Ronan Glon
mid engined chevrolet corvette news rumors specs 2020 stingray
Cars

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette arrives with supercar specs and a bargain price tag

Chevrolet completely reinvented the Corvette Stingray for the 2020 model year. While the first seven generations of the car came with a front-mounted engine, the eighth-generation model switches to a mid-engined layout.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Cadillac CT5
Cars

Cadillac’s new 2020 CT5 sedan lets you Super Cruise across America

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 proves the General Motors-owned luxury brand still cares about sedans. Introduced at the 2019 New York Auto Show, it's optionally available with Cadillac's Super Cruise technology and a lineup of turbocharged engines.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Automatic vs. manual: Inside a Pagani Huayra BC
Cars

Manual vs. automatic vs. CVT: Different types of transmissions explained

From automatic to manual to CVT, there are several types of transmissions in the automotive world. In the battle of automatic versus manual, which wins? We'll help you pick the right gearbox for you.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 buick enclave with sport touring package
Cars

2020 Buick Enclave three-row crossover will give you a back massage

The 2020 Buick Enclave gets a number of small updates, including massaging front seats and a new infotainment system compatible with SiriusXM's 360L streaming service. The updated Buick Enclave goes on sale later this summer.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
walmart extends best prime day deals on schwinn hyper e ride and razor ebikes electric hybrid bike 4
Deals

Walmart extends its Prime Day deals on Schwinn, Razor and Hyper E-Ride ebikes

Amazon Prime Day 2019 may have passed but Walmart doesn't care. Walmart's Google Week and Big Save summer sale continue with excellent deals on five ebikes including two each from Schwinn and Hyper E-Ride and an electric Razor Metro.
Posted By Bruce Brown
3d printed lamborghini aventador powered by a corvette v8 sterling backus lambo build
Cars

Playing Forza inspired this gamer to 3D-print a Lamborghini for his son

Lamborghini charges about $400,000 for an Aventador S, so Colorado physicist Sterling Backus decided to make one in his garage for $20,000. Working with his son, he is painstakingly 3D-printing the supercar's body panels.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Jeep Wrangler
Cars

AWD vs. 4WD: What’s the difference between the two and which is right for you?

Although four-wheel drive (4WD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) are related, they are actually quite different in how they operate. Here, we talk about the fundamental differences between the two systems, and what it means for you as a driver.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
ford truck shaped emoji coming to your smartphone in 2020 f150
Cars

There is no way to say pickup truck in emoji, and Ford wants to change that

Ford asked the Unicode Consortium to include a pickup truck in the database of emojis. The company is confident its request will be approved, and a blue pickup truck loosely shaped like an F-150 will be available in early 2020.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best used car sites
Cars

Carbuying can be tiring: Here are the best used car websites to make it easier

Shopping for a used car isn't easy, especially when the salesman is looking to make a quick sale. Thankfully, there are plenty of sites aimed at the prospective buyer, whether you're looking for a sedan or a newfangled hybrid.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
ubers in car shopping service now sells way more than just snacks cargo uber
Mobile

Uber’s in-car shopping service now sells way more than just snacks

The Cargo Box launched in 2018 to offer Uber drivers an easy way to sell snacks and drinks to riders. The service is now expanding to include lots more items, including tech products and travel accessories.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
volkswagen golf sportwagen and alltrack will retire in 2019 large 8762
Cars

The last two affordable station wagons in America are about to retire

Volkswagen confirmed it will stop making the Golf Sportwagen and the Golf Alltrack by the end of 2019. Both station wagons are at the end of their life cycle, but they won't be replaced because they compete in a shrinking segment of the…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Formula E 2019
Cars

Formula E races aren’t just exciting, they’re driving EV tech into the future

Formula E made its annual trip to the Big Apple, showing just how far the all-electric racing series has come. The cars are faster, and the racing is closer, but the tailpipe emissions are still at zero.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
the lexus lf 1 limitless concept previews a new direction for flagship crossover 2018 detroit 12
Cars

How Lexus, one of the industry’s hybrid champions, is preparing for the 2020s

Lexus predicts significant shifts will reshape the automotive industry during the 2020s. The hybrid champion is preparing to branch out into electric cars, it's investing in autonomous technology, and it wants to keep focusing on SUVs.
Posted By Ronan Glon