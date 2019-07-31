Cars

Ford’s latest acquisition will help boost the development of self-driving cars

Stephen Edelstein
By
ford buys quantum signal to aid self driving car development argo ai fusion autonomous prototype in detroit

Ford has acquired a small, Michigan-based, company with experience in software and robotics to help aid its self-driving car development efforts. Quantum Signal will provide a simulation platform that will help Ford test autonomous-vehicle tech, Randy Visintainer, chief technical officer of Ford’s autonomous-vehicle division, wrote in a blog post.

Quantum Signal was founded in 1999, but has kept a low profile. The company previously developed software for the military to remotely control robotic vehicles from thousands of miles away, Visintainer wrote. The company also developed a simulation environment called ANVEL that allows for the virtual testing of automated systems, and has experience with the sensors that allow robotic vehicles to “see” their environment, according to Visintainer. All of this can be easily translated to self-driving cars, Visintainer noted.

Real-world testing of prototype self-driving cars may grab headlines, but simulation has become an important tool for engineers. Companies like Waymo use simulations to expose their autonomous-driving systems to scenarios they might not encounter in everyday driving, or to simply rack up miles more quickly than they ever could in real-world testing. In the real world, companies are limited by the size of their test fleets and the amount of time vehicles can spend on the road. They are also limited by the environment itself. Engineers have no control over what a car encounters. Simulation allows them to test systems against specific scenarios without having to wait for them to crop up in the real world.

Ford plans to use Quantum Signal’s simulation tech to test both autonomous-driving systems and the business model it plans to use to commercialize them, Visintainer wrote. That business model involves using autonomous cars in ridesharing and delivery services, rather than retail sales. Other companies have had the same idea, in part because it makes deploying self-driving cars easier. It gives companies more control over how self-driving cars are used, ensuring the technology isn’t pushed beyond its limits. It also allows companies to deploy large fleets of cars quickly, without having to convince people to buy them.

Ford has said it will launch a purpose-built self-driving car in 2021. The car won’t have a steering wheel or pedals, and will be beefed up for commercial use, similar to how a taxi or police car differs from a regular sedan. The acquisition of Quantum Signal is the latest in a series of initiatives by Ford to develop autonomous-driving tech. The automaker has bought or forged alliances with other companies, and has its own fleet of test vehicles operating in multiple cities.

Don't Miss

The difference between diesel- and gasoline-powered cars
vanmoof says its bike is impossible to steal we stole it vanmoofed
Cars

This $3,000 ebike is allegedly impossible to steal. We stole it in 60 seconds

Van Moof, the so-called Tesla of bikes, bills it’s bikes as being impossible to steal. Digital Trends teamed up with a digital security expert to put that claim to the test. It didn’t go well for this $3000 ebike.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
chevrolet corvette c8 convertible and c8r race car confirmed in new video teaser screenshot
Cars

Convertible, race car versions of 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray coming this fall

A new Chevrolet Corvette convertible and race car are on the way. These variants of the mid-engine 2020 Corvette Stingray will be unveiled this fall, Chevy confirmed with a short teaser video.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
nissan rogue hybrid discontinued for 2020 model year 2019
Cars

Nissan Rogue Hybrid discontinued amid slow sales, but rival models remain

The Nissan Rogue Hybrid seemed like a good idea when it was introduced for the 2017 model year, but the hybrid version of the popular Nissan Rogue crossover is about to be discontinued.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Cadillac XT6
Product Review

The 2020 XT6 is like Cadillacs of old, in both good ways and bad

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 is a belated entry into a very popular market segment. While it appeals to broader audience than Cadillac’s sports sedans, the XT6 also feels like a placeholder.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Honda HR-V
Cars

Honda HR-V vs. Honda CR-V: The differences explained

The Honda HR-V and CR-V may overlap in some regard, but they're not the same vehicle. In this comparison, we highlight the design, technology, performance, and fuel economy unique to each ride.
Posted By Ronan Glon
base 2020 porsche 911 carrera breaks cover with 379 horsepower 7
Cars

2020 Porsche Carrera will be the cornerstone of the new 911 family

Porsche revealed the standard variant of the 911 that the rest of the range will be built on. Offered as a coupe and a convertible, the 911 Carrera gets tech features from the Panamera and a flat-six engine turbocharged to 379 horsepower.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 porsche cayenne e hybrid 2
Product Review

2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid is part Prius, part sports car

The 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid is a jack of all trades. It can silently cruise through city centers on electric power, keep occupants comfortable on highway slogs, or attack corners like a sports car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 porsche taycan price performance range prototype 1
Cars

Hooked on gas? Porsche is about to give you a good reason to go electric

Porsche's Mission E concept won't change much as it transitions to a production model named Taycan that's scheduled to arrive in 2019. That means the sedan will keep the sleek design and its 800-volt charging system.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Toyota Camry
Cars

Camry vs. Corolla: See how these affordable Toyota sedans stack up

The Camry and Corolla are Toyota's bread-and-butter sedans, but which one is right for you? We've got everything you need to compare Toyota's compact and midsize offerings, from design to pricing.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Tesla truck teaser
Cars

Tesla will show its cyberpunk, Blade Runner-inspired pickup by the end of 2019

Tesla has started designing its long-promised pickup truck. The yet-unnamed model will come with dual-motor all-wheel drive and lots of torque, plus it will be able to park itself. It could make its debut in 2019.
Posted By Ronan Glon
audi etron gt concept production 2020 small e tron 5103
Cars

Here’s why this Texas racetrack won’t let electric cars onto its drag strip

Texas Motor Speedway has banned competitors from racing in an electric car. It's not worried about a Tesla beating a Mercedes-AMG, but it is concerned about not being sufficiently equipped to put out an electric car fire.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Volkswagen Golf R Review
Product Review

Our 2019 Volkswagen Golf R was a danger magnet, but we still loved it

From the moment the 2019 Golf R arrived in all its glorious pinkness, we knew we were in for a wild ride. Despite encountering severe storms, rough roads, and bunch of careless drivers, we just couldn’t get enough.
Posted By Ed Oswald
2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison
Cars

Thinking of opting for a car with a diesel engine? Here's what you need to know

Modern diesel-powered models prove that it is possible to build a clean, efficient diesel engine without sacrificing performance. Here's what you need to know about diesel cars, and how they differ from gasoline-powered models.
Posted By Ronan Glon
sumitomos smart tire concept generates electricity as it rolls sumitomo
Cars

Japanese researchers are teaching tires how to generate electricity

Japanese tire company Sumitomo teamed up with researchers at Kansai University to develop an experimental tire that generates electricity. It uses an Energy Harvester to convert friction into a small amount of electricity.
Posted By Ronan Glon