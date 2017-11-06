Build a Ford Mustang that scares Hellcats with a factory-backed supercharger

Why it matters to you Ford hasn't built a dedicated Dodge Challenger Hellcat-fighting model yet, but the Roush supercharger is the next best thing.

Muscle car fans are eagerly waiting for Ford’s response to the vaunted Dodge Challenger Hellcat, the retro-inspired coupe that turned the segment on its head when it broke cover with 707 horsepower under the hood. The Blue Oval hasn’t built a dedicated Hellcat fighter yet, but it just announced a supercharger that elevates the emblematic Ford Mustang to within striking distance of the Hellcat.

Ford Performance designed the supercharger with input from Roush, an American tuner that specializes in making Mustangs and F-150s achieve supercar-like performance. The blower is compatible with the 5.0-liter V8 engine found under the hood of the 2018 Mustang and the 2018 F-150. They’re two completely different vehicles, and they benefit from the upgrade in different ways.

In the Mustang, the 2.6-liter, belt-driven supercharger bumps the eight-cylinder’s output up to 700 hp and 610 pound-feet of torque by providing 12 psi of boost. Note that burning 93-octane fuel is the only way to achieve those figures. Both manual and automatic cars are eligible to receive the upgrades, a testament to how serious Ford is about building long-lasting transmission. The F-150 sees its output raised to 640 hp and 600 pound-feet of torque, presumably due to the danger involved with driving a pickup truck with more ponies than a Lamborghini Huracan.

Ford hasn’t released performance specifications yet, but we expect a 700-hp Mustang is mind-numbingly quick. The standard, naturally aspirated model with 460 hp performs the benchmark 0-to-60-mph sprint in under four seconds. F-150 owners can look forward to much improved acceleration and increased towing capacity.

Here’s the good news: you can supercharge your ‘Stang or your F-150 without voiding the factory warranty. Ford explains the kit is warrantied when it’s installed either by an authorized dealer or by a technician certified by the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) group. Ford discourages DIYers and tinkerers from installing the kit on their own because a simple mistake could cause the engine’s premature death. It’s frustrating if you’re a shade tree mechanic, but it’s a small price to pay to end up with a 700-horsepower Mustang backed by the factory warranty.

The supercharger kit will be available through Ford and Roush dealers starting early next year. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but don’t expect it to come cheap. An earlier kit that bumps the 2015-2017 GT’s output to 670 hp currently retails for $7,100 on the official Ford Performance website.