Cars

Ford settles class-action lawsuit over infotainment woes for $17 million

Ronan Glon
By
MyFord Touch 2.0 nav screen

Developing technology that works flawlessly is expensive, but releasing a piece software with annoying glitches can cost even more. Ford has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by motorists who experienced problems with its early infotainment systems for $17 million, though it completely denies wrongdoing.

The plaintiffs all have one thing in common: They purchased or leased a Ford or a Lincoln vehicle between 2010 and August of 2013 equipped with a touchscreen-based software called MyFord Touch or MyLincoln Touch. The two systems are very similar, and they were available in a wide variety of models, including the Fusion, the MKX, and the MKZ. Ford and Lincoln often either charged extra for the feature, or made buyers step up to a more expensive trim level to unlock it.

The honeymoon period didn’t last long. According to the lawsuit, the software didn’t respond to voice commands, didn’t connect to the owner’s mobile phone, provided the wrong directions to the destination entered, froze, or crashed. While there’s no indication these problems caused crashes or injuries, they left many motorists without features that they paid for, including navigation. Bill Ford, a member of the Blue Oval’s founding family and its executive chairman, had to wait for his system to reboot before he could reach his destination. Mark Fields, Ford’s president, allegedly punched his touchscreen.

Ford asked Microsoft to help it fix the issues, and it rolled out several updates, but the problems continued for nearly two more years. The company’s modern-day infotainment systems are much better, considerably more reliable, and far easier to use, and it hopes the settlement will allow it to finally leave MyFord Touch and MyLincoln Touch behind.

Only residents of California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, North Carolina, Washington, and Virginia are eligible to receive part of the $17 million settlement. Motorists who needed to get an infotainment-related problem fixed once can ask for $100. Those whose car went into the shop twice can receive $250. The poor souls who drove through the service department’s door three or more times can claim $400, and motorists whose software annoyed them but didn’t require repairs can get up to $45. Current and former owners have until September 24 to file a claim.

Don't Miss

So, who made my car? A comprehensive guide to today's car conglomerates
nissan and evgo will add 200 dc fast charging stations for electric cars leaf at station in baker ca
Cars

Nissan and EVgo adding another 200 fast-charging stations for electric cars

Nissan and EVgo are teaming up once again to make life more convenient for drivers of electric cars. The two companies plan to install 200 new DC fast-charging stations across the United States.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
hyundai electric race car 2019 frankfurt motor show logo
Cars

Hyundai is building an electric race car, but where will it compete?

Hyundai is building an electric race car, but won't offer any details other details on the car or where it will race. All will be revealed at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, where the Hyundai electric racer will make its public debut.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
audi sport announces plans to show six new models before 2020 car teaser
Cars

Audi Sport will unleash 6 new, redesigned performance cars in the next 4 months

Audi Sport will introduce six cars by the end of 2019. Looking at the dark teaser image it released, we think we see two variants of the RS Q3, an RS4, an RS6, an RS7, and an RS Q8. We'll see them in the next four months.
Posted By Ronan Glon
optimus ride to offer autonomous shuttle rides in new york city shuttles at brooklyn navy yard
Cars

Optimus Ride launches autonomous shuttle service in New York City

Workers at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City can now make their way around the 300-acre industrial park in Optimus Ride's self-driving shuttles. The tech startup says it's the first trial of its kind in New York state.
Posted By Trevor Mogg, Stephen Edelstein
novitec announces suspension tweaks and body kit for tesla model 3 1
Cars

Tesla Model 3 tuned in Germany is an electric car you’ll either love or hate

German tuner Novitec has released a catalog of aftermarket parts for the Tesla Model 3. Its body kit includes several components made with carbon fiber, and it also makes 21-inch alloy wheels plus suspension parts available.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Cars

Bolt vs. Volt: Chevrolet’s electrified models explained

The Chevy Bolt and Volt overlap in multiple ways, but they're two completely different cars. Here, we pitted the two vehicles against each other in multiple categories, including design, tech, and performance.
Posted By Ronan Glon
audi shows e tron scooter four wheeled electric skateboard concept combines with
Cars

Audi places its smallest model where escooters and skateboards intersect

Audi developed a vehicle that blurs the line between escooters and skateboards. Its E-Tron Scooter is an electric skateboard that's shaped like a longboard and fitted with a scooter-like handlebar. It has 12.5 miles of range.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Cars

For 2020, Volkswagen shuffles trim levels and adds tech across the board

Volkswagen is focusing on tech as it updates its full range of models for the 2020 model year. From the Jetta to the Arteon, all of the firm's cars benefit from a new infotainment system, and most receive standard electronic driving aids.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

End your dependence on fossil fuels with one of these amazing electric cars

Electric cars are getting smarter, safer, and more capable with each passing year. Here are our picks for the best electric cars on the market, whether you're looking for a performance ride or a family-friendly crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
avis ai technology scans rental cars for damage busy night highway
Cars

Avis is testing A.I. tech that scans your rental car for damage

Avis Budget Group is running a pilot program for automated vehicle inspections. The system being tested uses CCTV cameras to scan vehicles, and A.I. to review the images for damage and potential maintenance issues.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
car breakdown conglomerates assembly line
Cars

So, who made my car? A comprehensive guide to today’s car conglomerates

Have you ever wondered who owns the companies that make the cars we buy? We figured out who the man behind the curtain is, and in doing so, we also found out some interesting facts about those companies.
Posted By Ronan Glon
honda pilot vs toyota highlander 2019 elite
Cars

Honda Pilot vs. Toyota Highlander: Which crossover is right for you?

Which three-row crossover is better, the Honda Pilot or the Toyota Highlander? Here, we compare the tech, performance, fuel economy, and price of each machine to find out.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 karma revero gt 3d audio system details
Cars

This Karma Revero plug-in hybrid’s audio system took more than 2 years to design

German audio company Sennheiser created a one-off 3D surround sound system for a 2020 Karma Revero GT plug-in hybrid. But it took a long time for engineers to get it right, according to the company.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
waymo arizona self driving car hub operations explained maintenance chandler
Cars

Waymo found inspiration in airports for its Arizona self-driving car hub

When it decided to set up a self-driving car maintenance hub in Arizona, Waymo looked at how airports are run in order to make it work. The company also partnered with a large dealership chain to keep its autonomous test fleet on the road.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein