Law firm files class-action lawsuit over Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drifting issue

Aaron Mamiit
By

A law firm based in the United States has filed a class-action lawsuit against Nintendo over the drifting issues that have plagued the Joy-Con controllers of the Nintendo Switch.

The law offices of Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith (CSK&DS) moved ahead with the lawsuit after gathering information from players who are experiencing the problem.

In the lawsuit, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, CKS&DS alleges that the joysticks on the Joy-Con controllers are defective. The problem results in drifting, which is when the controller registers movement when the user is not controlling the joysticks. This interferes a great deal with gameplay, especially in games that require precise controls such as Super Mario Odyssey and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

“The complaint, filed on behalf of purchasers of Switches and Joy-Con controllers, brings claims under various consumer protection statutes as well as various warranty and common law claims,” the lawsuit reads.

The reason behind the Joy-Con drifting issue is still undetermined, though theories include dust accumulating under the joysticks and hardware defects.

Nintendo Switch owners who have started experiencing the problem have taken things in their own hands. One commonly suggested solution is to clean the area underneath the joystick, with either compressed air, cotton swabs and alcohol, or electrical contact cleaner spray. Another fix for tech-savvy gamers is to replace the Joy-Con joystick entirely.

Unfortunately, even after the suggested repairs, the Joy-Con drifting issue returns. Attempting to fix the problem has even made things worse in certain cases, leading to damages ranging all the way up to broken controllers. Gamers, however, have kept trying to fix their Joy-Cons on their own, as that is cheaper than buying a new pair for $80.

Nintendo has not yet issued an official statement on the class-action lawsuit, which urges Nintendo Switch owners to join by filling out an online form.

This is not the first time that Nintendo Switch owners have run into issues with the Joy-Con controllers. Even before the console was released, there were already reports that there were connectivity issues with the left Joy-Con. Nintendo fixed the problem with the left Joy-Con’s internal antenna by simply placing conductive foam right on top of it.

