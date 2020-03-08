Walmart and Target discount Nintendo Switch (and more!) for Mario Day

Mario Day isn’t until March 10, but that hasn’t stopped Walmart from kicking off one helluva sale on some of the latest hardware and software to have featured everyone’s favorite mustachioed character. This includes steep discounts on Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 and Super Mario Party, as well as the Nintendo Switch, valid now through March 14.

Let’s start basic. Games. Walmart has Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020, Super Mario Party, and Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch for $40 — down $20 from the usual $60. That’s the same price as rival Target is selling them for as part of its own Mario Day Sale, which too started on March 8 and will run until March 14. Coincidence? We think not.

Now, the Nintendo Switch itself. Being the people-pleaser it is, Walmart has pieced together a special bundle that’ll see a free Mario-themed PowerA Wired Controller (worth $30) included with each order. You still have to hand over the normal $300 for the console, but it’s a nice addition for anyone wanting to hook their Switch up to the big screen and game in (retro) style.

Already the proud owner of a Nintendo Switch? There are several accessories on sale that Mario aficionados all over the land are bound to appreciate. The headline act? A PowerA Wireless Controller with Super Mario Bros. 3 paint job for $35 — down $10 from $45. There are also two protective covers up for grabs, which have been discounted from $15 to just $10.

Elsewhere, Target has Yoshi’s Crafted World for $40 — down $20. Plus, it’s throwing in a free Joy-Con Wheel (worth $13) with purchases of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. But there isn’t a discount on the game itself. Finally, it’s knocked 20% off the Mario-themed GameCube Controller for the Nintendo Switch, which sees it on sale for just $19, and up to 20% off various Mario stuffed toys.

