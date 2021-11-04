  1. Gaming

Do old Joy-Cons work with the new Nintendo Switch OLED?

Jesse Lennox
By

While it wasn’t the rumored Switch Pro, Nintendo did release a new version of their latest hardware in 2021. The Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest iteration on their handheld/home console hybrid machine, but it isn’t bringing much of any new power. What it does bring is the titular OLED screen for when you play it in handheld mode. OLED screens are seen as the superior screen type thanks to how they make colors look so much more vibrant and deep. Even though the system can’t push games to actual higher resolutions, the OLED screen still makes every game on the Switch look that much sharper.

Unlike the Switch Lite, which has the controls connected to the device itself, this new Switch OLED is another version of the standard Switch. That means it can be docked and played in handheld mode just like the original. For Nintendo fans who are looking to upgrade their original units, the new OLED screen could be very tempting, but if you’ve had the Switch for a couple years now and have collected some of the many colorful Joy-Con controllers, you may be hesitant to buy this new one if they aren’t compatible. Now that we’ve gotten our hands on the new system, we can share for certain if your old Joy-Cons will work with the new Nintendo Switch OLED.

Further reading

Are old Joy-Cons compatible with the Nintendo Switch OLED?

Four Joy-Cons in a dock.

The short and sweet answer is yes. Any and all Joy-Cons you have in your collection can be paired up and used with the new Nintendo Switch OLED seamlessly. That means all those bright and colorful Joy-Cons you have can be mixed and matched with your shiny new OLED screen as you wish. With this new model’s slightly bigger screen and much-improved kickstand, it has never been more comfortable to take your Switch on the go. Also, if you plan on keeping your old Switch, the new Joy-Cons that come with the OLED model can be used on that system as well. Mix and match your controllers to your heart’s content!

Also, should the situation ever come up, the entire Switch OLED can also fit into your original Switch’s dock. All this to say, if you feel the enhanced screen is worth the investment and can find any available units to purchase, there’s no downside to grabbing this slightly new Nintendo Switch system.

Editors' Recommendations

What’s new in Battlefield 2042, and what did we like and dislike about the beta?

A World War 2 plane flies over Battlefield 2042's robots.

Everything we know about Elden Ring

elden-ring-release-date-trailer-gameplay-story-news

Stuck in a time loop: The best TV episodes and movies that keep repeating the same day

Andy Samberg lying on a chair by the pool with Cristin Milioti in a scene from Palm Springs.

Best gaming laptop deals for November 2021

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

Are there unlockables in Mario Party Superstars?

The full cast of characters in Mario Party Superstars stand together.

Riders Republic: All Relics guide

Riders Republic's key art.

Fortnite season 8, week 8 challenge guide: Sledgehammer

Sledgehammer from Fortnite.

The best TV brands of 2021: Which should you buy on Black Friday?

Samsung QN90A 4k TV with speakers.

Best Black Friday LG TV Deals for November 2021

lg tv announced at ces 2021 oled qned 4k 8k what to know mini led lineup

Best Black Friday Samsung TV deals for November 2021

samsung 76 micro led tv unboxing 2021 event neo qled game bar

The best Logitech webcams for 2021

Logitech C920s webcam on a white background.

The best Bluetooth speakers for 2021

A person holding the Marshall Emberton.

Best Black Friday QLED TV deals for November 2021

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720