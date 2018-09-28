Digital Trends
Cars

This is how Tesla’s Autopilot system sees the bucolic streets of Paris

Ronan Glon
By

Navigating Paris’ chaotic streets requires a high level of attentiveness to avoid colliding with another car, a herd of scooters, a pedestrian, or a garbage truck. It’s a grueling test for semiautonomous driving technology developed primarily to operate on highways with clearly marked lanes. Footage posted on YouTube shows how a Tesla equipped with Autopilot sees and analyzes the world around it as it drives through the city of lights.

As you tour through Paris, your eyes inevitably wander from building to building, checking out the Hausmann-era architecture. You look at fountains, monuments, and the occasional supercar blasting by the other way. The Tesla couldn’t care less about the shape of a roof or a V12-powered Lamborghini. Its cameras, ultrasonic sensors, and radars stay firmly focused on the road ahead and, importantly, on the not-insignificant number of pedestrians that cross the road. Autopilot knows the difference between cars, bicycles, motorcycles, and pedestrians. It can also tell drivable space and non-drivable space apart; that’s how it knows not to drive on the sidewalk or over a roundabout. It even identifies traffic cones.

The system monitors the speed and location of the cars around it. It records whether a car is in its lane or in the one next to it, and it monitors the speed of each vehicle in real time. That’s helpful in a big city like Paris; Tesla’s Autopilot system can, in theory, keep track of more cars than a human because it can look everywhere at once. It’s like if you had additional pairs of eyes on both sides and on the back of your head. The video also shows Autopilot doesn’t need lane markings to find its way around a city.

There are times where the system isn’t nearly as accurate as a human, however. The Tesla qualifies a garbage container as a parked truck 2:23 into the video. Fast-forward to 5:52 and you’ll see it mistakenly identifies an advertising poster on a light pole as a pedestrian waiting to cross the street. And, at 14:00, Autopilot didn’t detect a Renault Megane that made a last-minute right turn in front of the Tesla. These examples illustrate Autopilot doesn’t turn a Tesla into a self-driving car; it’s a semiautonomous system at best.

If you like seeing Paris through the eyes of a car, take a break to watch the cult 1976 short film C’etait un Rendez-Vous. It’s the opposite of the Tesla video above: It shows a motorist speeding through the streets of Paris at dawn, often pulling off less-than-legal stunts to keep moving.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

SEC sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk for securities fraud, Musk calls suit unjustified
2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ first drive
Product Review

Lamborghini’s V12 flagship brings the shock and awe for SVJ duty

High-tech active aerodynamics, trick steering, and good old-fashioned horsepower help to make this Aventador the most track-capable production Lamborghini ever.
Posted By Bradley Iger
Vaughn Gittin Jr. drifts the Nürburgring screenshot
Cars

Watch this 900-horsepower Ford Mustang drift Germany’s Nürburgring

After drifting Germany's treacherous Nürburgring racetrack in a Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck, Vaughn Gittin Jr. returned with a proper drift car. Watch him wreak havoc in a 900-horsepower Ford Mustang.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
history of self-driving cars
Cars

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a ride through the history of self-driving cars

It’s not easy to compress the history of self-driving cars into 10 milestones, but we’ve done our best. From a 1920s stunt in downtown New York to Google's Waymo, here are the events you should know.
Posted By Luke Dormehl, Stephen Edelstein
Local Motors Olli
Cars

LM Industries asks cities to find uses for its autonomous vehicles

LM Industries is launching a "fleet challenge" in Sacramento and Phoenix asking interested parties to propose uses for its Olli low-speed autonomous electric vehicles. Winners get a handful for vehicles to carry out their plans with.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
secret service cadillac beast presidential limo
Cars

GM and U.S. Secret Service unveil new Cadillac Beast presidential limo

The U.S. Secret Service posted a photo of two new armored limos joining the presidential fleet. The Beast is a custom 2018 Cadillac that transverses the globe by airplane, accompanied by a second limo and a mobile communications office.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Infiniti Project Black S prototype
Cars

Infiniti’s Project Black S prototype sports Formula One hybrid tech

The Infiniti Project Black S is a Q60 luxury coupe enhanced with a Formula One-inspired hybrid powertrain. The 563-horsepower car can sprint from zero to 62 mph in under four seconds, according to Infiniti.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i front right
Product Review

2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i first drive review

BMW’s best-selling model morphs into its fourth generation and is completely new from the ground up. More importantly, the 2019 X5 sports activity vehicle resurrects the ultimate driving experience that seemingly disappeared from the…
Posted By Chris Chin
urmo hoverboard folds flat in seconds outdoor 0022
Emerging Tech

The innovative Urmo hoverboard folds flat in just 2 seconds

The Urmo self-balancing electric scooter can deliver a top speed of 9 miles per hour, with a range of 12 miles. Decide to stow it, however, and it can fold flat it just a few short seconds.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
bmw teases next generation 3 series sedan before paris 2019 teaser
Cars

Here’s a teaser of BMW’s next-generation 3-Series sedan before its Paris debut

BMW’s iconic 3 Series sedan is nearing the end of its average generational lifespan, having reached the age of seven. The crew at BMW just released some teasers to give us a little taste of the next-gen model before its reveal in Paris.
Posted By Chris Chin
elon musk boring company rock
Cars

SEC sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk for securities fraud, Musk calls suit unjustified

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged Tesla CEO Elon Musk with fraud, alleging that Musk made "false and misleading" statements when he tweeted he was considering taking the company private with "funding secured."
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 BMW i3
Cars

2019 BMW i3 electric car gets a bigger battery pack, range boost

BMW claims its updated 2019 i3 will have 153 miles of range when production begins in November. That's 39 miles more than the current i3 can travel on a charge. The improvement comes courtesy of a 42-kilowatt-hour battery pack.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Porsche 935
Cars

This is the ultra-desirable Porsche race car you’d happily sell a kidney for

Porsche has unveiled a modern version of the monstrous 935 race car from the 1970s. Based on the 911 GT2 RS, it gets a sleeker body made from carbon fiber and a 700-hp flat-six engine. Production is limited to 77 examples.
Posted By Ronan Glon
aaa study drivers like dont understand adas vehicle owners survey
Cars

Car owners have too much faith in advanced driver assistance aids, AAA says

American drivers like Advanced Driver Assist Systems but don't understand ADAS limitations says a new AAA study. An American Automobile Association survey found significant percentages of drivers rely too much on driver assist features.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Nissan Altima
Product Review

2019 Nissan Altima first drive review

Fresh from a ground-up redesign, the 2019 Nissan Altima boasts an array of new tech and mechanical features wrapped in more attractive bodywork. Will that be enough to get buyers to return to sedans from SUVs?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein