Sure, Tesla makes great cars, but one of the biggest advantages to owning a Tesla is being able to tap into its massive charging network. That means that not only can Tesla owners use all of the third-party charging stations out there, but they can also use the tens of thousands of Tesla Superchargers out there.

Of course, you might not want to use non-Tesla chargers if you don’t have to, given the fact that they’re so easy to use. Here’s how to use a Tesla Supercharger.

How to use a Tesla Supercharger

Superchargers are among the easiest chargers to use. Here’s how to do so.

Park your Tesla close to the Tesla Supercharger station. Plug the charging cable into the charging port on your car. Most Teslas hide this port near the driver’s side taillight.

That’s all there is to it. Once you’ve completed these steps, your Tesla will automatically start charging. The station will calculate how much you owe for the charging session, and automatically bill you with the card attached to your account. It’s all very seamless.

How to find a Tesla Supercharger

Of course, before you can actually charge you’ll need to find a charging station. The best EV charging station apps can help you find one from any company, and fortunately, it’s very easy to find a Tesla Supercharger too. There are a few ways to do so, but perhaps the easiest is using the map on your Tesla’s infotainment system.

Turn on your Tesla and go to the navigation screen. Turn on the Supercharger layer, using the icon on the bottom right of the display. A list of nearby Superchargers will show up. You’ll also see their charging speeds, and you can filter out any that are too slow if you want. Select the charger you want to navigate to, and your navigation system will automatically get directions for you to get there.

Note that if you’re on a road trip, your Tesla will automatically include charging stops on that trip — so you won’t have to worry about remembering to find a station as you go.

You don’t have to wait until you’re in your car to find a charger, either. You could also find one in the Tesla app. Here’s how.

Open the Tesla app. Press the Location button. Zoom out to see Superchargers near your car. Select a Supercharger on the map to see information about its charging speed and how many chargers are available.

Tesla Supercharger FAQ

How much do Tesla Superchargers cost?

The cost of using a Tesla Supercharger can vary depending on your location and the model of car you own. Generally, however, you should expect to pay between $15 and $30 to fully charge a Tesla.

Some owners of older Teslas still get free charging, but Tesla hasn’t offered that perk in years.

Can other cars use Tesla Superchargers?

Currently not — except for a few pilot programs in Europe. Tesla has said in the past that it will open up the Supercharging network to other cars, but that has yet to happen.

Is it cheaper to charge at home or at a Supercharger?

It is almost always much cheaper to charge your car at home. Depending on your location and car, you’ll be able to fully charge your Tesla for anywhere between $8 and $20. Charging at home is also better for your car, and more convenient if done overnight, or when you wouldn’t be using your car anyway.

