 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Tesla’s Elon Musk reveals first city for automaker’s new robotaxi service

By

Tesla is aiming to put its first robotaxis on public roads in June, the automaker’s CEO, Elon Musk, said on Wednesday.

Speaking during a call with investors following the release of Tesla’s latest financial results, Musk said the plan is to begin with a paid robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, in June, using vehicles with a version of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. He added that a paid ridesharing service using unsupervised autonomous Teslas would expand to other U.S. cities “by the end of this year,” with launches in the first overseas markets coming some time in 2026, though he cautioned that regulatory constraints in locations like the EU and China could result in delays.

Recommended Videos

Musk mentioned plans for a robotaxi service last fall during the glitzy unveiling of the company’s first Cybercab autonomous taxi prototype, suggesting that Tesla would begin by using Model Y and Model 3 vehicles rather than the Cybercab, which does away with a steering wheel and pedals.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Regarding the immediate plan for Austin, Musk said the service would start with a fleet of Tesla-operated vehicles, adding that next year he’d like to have a system where any Tesla owner would be able to offer their vehicle for autonomous ridesharing trips when they’re not using it.

Musk said that Tesla sees the Austin launch as “putting a toe in the water [to] make sure everything’s OK,” adding that the “safety of the general public and those in the car [is] our top priority.”

Indeed, Tesla’s first robotaxis will be closely watched as they begin carrying paying passengers around the streets of the Texas city. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a number of investigations into the safety of Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD technologies, while critics claim that Tesla safety reports lack details, making it difficult to make comparisons with national averages or to draw meaningful conclusions about real-world safety.

In a mark of the safety challenges facing such autonomous-car initiatives, General Motors recently ended funding for robotaxi firm Cruise following a number of troubling incidents, including one where an autonomous Cruise car ran over a woman in San Francisco.

A Bloomberg report in December said that Tesla had been in touch with Austin’s autonomous vehicle task force to establish safety expectations for the incoming Tesla robotaxis.

In Wednesday’s call with investors, Musk said that “thousands of [Tesla] cars every day are driving with no one in them at our Fremont factory in California.” Tesla released a video (below) on Wednesday showing the empty cars in action, commenting that it’s “one step closer to large-scale unsupervised FSD.”

Teslas now drive themselves from their birthplace at the factory to their designated loading dock lanes without human intervention

One step closer to large-scale unsupervised FSD pic.twitter.com/Aj6dHsLaRO

&mdash; Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) January 29, 2025

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Honking robotaxis are keeping San Francisco residents awake at night
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace

There are lots of noises to keep you awake at night when you live in a big city. Think busy traffic, police sirens, barking dogs, driverless cars. Wait ... driverless cars?!?

Well, for folks in the San Francisco neighborhood of South of Market, autonomous cars do indeed appear to be a problem. Or, more specifically, autonomous cars' honking.

Read more
Tesla delaying the launch of its next big thing, report claims
A Tesla steering wheel.

Tesla is delaying the unveiling of its robotaxi by a couple of months, according to a Bloomberg report citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Tesla boss Elon Musk said three months ago that the robotaxi would be unveiled at a special event on August 8, but sources said the event has now been pushed to October, apparently to give engineers more time to get the prototype right.

Read more
Waymo robotaxis now completing 50,000 paid trips a week
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV

Waymo robotaxis are now completing more than 50,000 paid trips a week in San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, according to a post on social media by the Alphabet-owned company.

The company has for several years had permission to operate its robotaxis without anyone behind the steering wheel, paving the way for paying passengers to enjoy their ride with no one else inside the autonomous car.

Read more