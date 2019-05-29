Digital Trends
Cars

Hyundai is flying Veloster N owners to the Nürburgring to watch its cars race

Stephen Edelstein
By
Hyundai N Nürburgring

Imagine buying a car and getting to take a trip to one of the world’s greatest racetracks on the automaker’s dime. Hyundai is flying 300 owners and fans of its N performance vehicles to Germany’s Nürburgring for the annual 24-hour race to cheer on its team, tour the circuit in a helicopter, and compete for the chance to drive a lap of the track.

Hyundai only has two N vehicles in its lineup at the moment: The i30 N and the Veloster N, and only the latter is sold in the United States. So it’s important for the Korean automaker to cultivate a loyal fan base for N, which is still relatively new. Hyundai reached out directly to fans via Veloster N owner lists and social media channels. If you’re still waiting on an invite, don’t bother — all slots have been filled. Maybe next year.

The event is billed as the “N Homecoming.” It might sound a bit strange for a Korean automaker to host a “homecoming” at a German racetrack, but Hyundai’s N division has but down roots at the Nürburgring. It has a test center at the track that handles development work on N models, and has raced  test vehicles in the Nürburgring 24 Hours as part of that development process. Hyundai claims the “N” brand stands for Nürburgring, as well as Namyang, the home of its main R&D center in South Korea.

At the Nürburgring, Hyundai’s 300 invited guests will get to hone their skills at a driver academy. The 55 top performers will drive a lap of the track before the race. Tours of the Hyundai pit box and helicopter tours are also on the agenda. They’ll also get front-row seats as racing versions of the i30 N and Veloster N compete in one of the most insane motor sports spectacles on the planet.

With scores of corners spread out over 12.8 miles in Germany’s Eifel Mountains, it’s not surprising that the Nürburgring is nicknamed the “Green Hell,” or that automakers constantly vie for lap records in order to prove their cars are the real deal. The Nürburgring 24 Hours unleashes more than 150 cars and 600 drivers onto the track to run twice around the clock — rain or shine. In addition to the massive number of cars and the challenging nature of the track, the Nürburgring 24 Hours is notable for being one of the few major races that features only production-based cars, which are divided into different classes based on performance.

For the 2019 race, which takes place June 20-23, Hyundai will field i30 N and one Veloster N race cars, both in the TCR class built around lower-cost cars. Each car will have four drivers working a shifts, a necessity given the length of the race. Hyundai’s cars finished second and fourth in the TCR class in 2018, so can the automaker better that with a win this time around?

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Honda extends the warranty of select CR-Vs, Civics after finding problem
awesome tech you cant buy yet ninebot kickscooter max feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Tricked-out e-scooters and bike lights that lock

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
tesla owners complain of overcrowded supercharger stations elon musk will take action against inconsiderate users mem 2
Cars

Tesla to cap charging at busy Supercharging stations at 80%

Tesla will be updating some of its supercharger stations to impose limits on how much a car can be charged in a single period. The new limits will allow users to only charge up to 80% at busy stations.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
chinas new maglev train can reach an astonishing 372 mph china unveils 600 kph prototype in qingdao
Cars

China’s new maglev train can reach an astonishing 372 mph

China has unveiled a prototype maglev train capable of speeds of up to 372 mph (600 mph). After extensive testing, the high-speed passenger train should go into commercial production in 2021.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
adiabatic engines from the 1950s could have saved planet getty 1
Cars

1950s engine tech was as efficient as today’s. So why didn’t we use it?

Adiabatic engines take a counterintuitive approach to engine design and produce better mpg with more horsepower. This technology was invented back in the 1950’s and tested by the Army, so why aren’t we using it now?
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
Renault Twingo
Cars

Fiat-Chrysler rattles the car industry by proposing a merger with Renault

Fiat-Chrysler's search for a merger partner may finally be over. The company sent Paris-based Renault a merger proposal that outlines how to group the two companies plus all of their brands and businesses under the same roof to save money.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Simon Pagenaud wins 2019 Indy 500
Cars

How Verizon and Team Penske used 5G to help win the Indy 500

Team Penske, the most successful race team in Indy 500 history, used Verizon 5G in its bid to win the 2019 Indy 500. Modern race cars generate tons of data, and a 5G connection lets teams harvest that data faster.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
tesla is dying and this how it will end fire at dealership in uk
Cars

Tesla is now doomed. Here’s how its EV dream will soon come crashing down

Tesla changed the world when it introduced the Roadster. Without it, the EVs from every major company would not be on sale today. It has also run out of hope of ever surviving.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
porsch augmented reality app porsche 911 carerra
Cars

Porsche’s Augmented Reality app lets you see your dream car in the real world

If you can dream it, you can see it -- and even put it in your driveway. The new Porsche Augmented Reality Visualizer App (PARVA) is available now for iOS and Android augmented reality-enabled mobile devices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Emerging Tech

Intelligent pedestrian crossing system banishes the button

Pressing the button at a signalized crosswalk is no great hardship, but Austrian researchers are adamant there's a better way. By replacing the button with smart technology, its system improves both safety and traffic flow.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Ferrari 488 GTB Hands On
Cars

Ferrari teases new hybrid supercar ahead of May 29 reveal

Ferrari will launch its latest supercar May 29. The car will feature a hybrid powertrain that's expected to produce over 900 horsepower, and may get all-wheel drive as well. Ferrari needs to make more hybrids to meet stricter emissions…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Honda Civic Sedan and Coupe
Cars

Honda extends the warranty of select CR-Vs, Civics after finding problem

Consumer Reports said some Honda CR-Vs and Civics sold in the U.S. have an engine problem which lets gasoline seep into the oil system. Honda extended the powertrain warranty of over a million cars to reassure owners.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Bruce Brown
BMW iNext teaser
Cars

BMW gives us a sneak peek at the technology it will release in 2021

BMW released preliminary information about a model called iNext internally. Presented as its technology flagship, the iNext — which might be called i5 — will be entirely electric, partially autonomous, and fully connected.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ford GT 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans retro liveries
Cars

Ford says au revoir to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with retro GT liveries

The 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans will be the last for the Ford GT, a tribute to the legendary Ford GT40 that won Le Mans four times in the 1960s. The current GT won its class on its first try in 2016 but is winless at Le Mans since then.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
(L to R) Audi S6 TDI, S7 TDI, S6 Avant TDI
Cars

Audi launches sportier diesels in Europe, but don’t expect them in the U.S.

Audi is adding TDI diesel mild-hybrid powertrains to most of its sporty S models in Europe. It aims to boost performance without sacrificing fuel efficiency. Audi parent VW's diesel emissions cheating means they won't come to the U.S.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein