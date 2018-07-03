Can’t wait for the new Ford Bronco? Icon is reviving the original

Share

A new Ford Bronco is on the way and, unlike the rival Chevrolet Blazer, it will stay true to its roots as an old-school off-roader. But Ford’s new Bronco won’t arrive until 2020. In the meantime, California car customizer Icon 4×4 is bringing back the original.

Icon already sells heavily reworked versions of the Bronco and the FJ-generation Toyota Land Cruiser, two 1960s classics that helped define the modern SUV. But Icon’s latest offering, the Old School BR, much more closely resembles a stock 1966-1977 Bronco, albeit with some modern upgrades.

So where Icon’s previous Broncos (the company claims to have sold more than 60 to date), aimed for a customized look, the Old School BR’s modifications are more subtle. Exterior trim pieces are custom, but inspired by the factory parts. The grille and bumpers are licensed reproduction Ford parts. The lights incorporate modern LED elements behind stock-appearing lenses. Available paint colors represent what was available from the factory when these Broncos were new.

Each Old School BR is based on an original Bronco body, with a brand-new Art Morrison chassis underneath. The sole engine option is a modern 5.0-liter Coyote V8 from the Ford Mustang GT, making 426 horsepower. The V8 is harnessed to five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmissions, with an Advance Adapters Atlas II transfer case for the four-wheel drive system. Modern brakes, shocks, and power steering

On the inside, Icon pulled off the same trick of making new parts look old. The dashboard is meant to look stock, but is in fact an all-new piece. The same goes for the switches and knobs, which are custom machined from billet aluminum or stainless steel. The seat material is aircraft-grade vinyl, which Icon founder Jonathan Ward claims is more durable than the stock material. Crucially, Icon also replaced the original steering column with a modern collapsible column to improve safety.

The Bronco also gets a modern audio system, complete with Kenwood Bluetooth head unit with navigation and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Continuing the new-old conceit, the Bronco features modern gauges that replicate the look of the originals, and power windows that incorporate the stock manual window cranks.

Icon wouldn’t list a price for the Old School BR, but did say that this Bronco will take substantially less time to build than some of its other, more complex models. Place an order now and your new-old SUV could be ready in as little as six months, according to Icon.