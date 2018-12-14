Share

The 2019 edition of the Detroit Auto Show will be one of the quietest in recent memory. That doesn’t mean there won’t be anything noteworthy to see at the Cobo Center, however. Nissan’s Infiniti division has released a dark teaser sketch to preview a yet-unnamed electric crossover concept it will unveil during the event.

“The concept car we will show in Detroit is the beginning of a new era for Infiniti, and an illustration of where we want to go with the brand. Electrification and other technologies have given us the opportunity to evolve our design philosophy,” explained Karim Habib, the brand’s executive design director, in a statement.

We’ll have to take his word for it.

Right now, all we’ve seen of the design study is a blacked-out image that shows a futuristic-looking front end dominated by LED lighting elements. The lights are thinner than the ones on the current members of Infiniti’s lineup, and the grille boasts back-lit letters that spell out the company’s name in case you don’t recognize the logo right above them. Beyond that, the concept looks like it wears a fluid, crease-free design. It wears cameras in lieu of mirrors, a futuristic feature that remains entirely illegal in the United States. Just ask Audi.

Technical specifications, like much else, are under wraps. We know the concept runs exclusively on electricity; there is not a gasoline-burning engine anywhere to be found. This decision falls in line with Infiniti’s decision to electrify its entire portfolio starting in 2021. We’ve heard rumors of an electric Infiniti based on the Nissan Leaf for years, but it’s not clear if this is it or if we’re looking at a different vehicle entirely.

Infiniti calls the concept a vision for its first fully electric crossover, which implies the design study will spawn a production model sooner or later.

The Infiniti stand at the Detroit show will look toward the future, but it will also celebrate the past. The firm made its global debut at the 1989 edition of the Detroit show, so it’s safe to assume it will dust off a handful of historic models to mark the milestone. Stay tuned, Digital Trends will be on-location to bring you live coverage of the 2019 Detroit show starting on January 14.