Jeep will launch four electric SUVs for North America and Europe by the end of 2025, with at least two coming to the U.S., the automaker confirmed Thursday. While Jeep has some plug-in hybrids in its lineup, these will be the brand’s first all-electric models.

The first of these models to launch will be the Jeep Recon, which is scheduled to start production in 2024, with reservations opening in early 2023. While it won’t be fully revealed until next year, Jeep confirmed the Recon will have a “one-touch power top, removable doors, and glass,” similar to the current Jeep Wrangler. While it doesn’t replace the Wrangler, it’s definitely inspired by the iconic off-roader, Jim Morrison, head of the Jeep brand in North America, said during a presentation of the electrification plan.

Jeep also promises off-road capability comparable to its current models. The Recon will have Selec-Terrain drive modes, an electronic locker, underbody protection, and off-road tires — all features expected in a proper 4×4. It will also get the Uconnect infotainment system used by other Jeep models and those of other Stellantis brands, with travel guides for off-road trails.

The second Jeep EV confirmed for North America will be an all-electric version of the automaker’s flagship Wagoneer. Code-named Wagoneer S, this version will get 600 horsepower, allowing for zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, according to Jeep. The automaker is also targeting a 400-mile range — about the same as a Tesla Model S. While the current Wagoneer is a hulking full-size SUV with the aerodynamic qualities of a warehouse, Jeep indicated the Wagoneer S will be a smaller midsize model with a sleeker design.

Like the Recon, the Wagoneer EV will be fully revealed next year, with reservations opening around that time and production starting in 2024. The third electric SUV, the Jeep Avenger, will be unveiled at the 2022 Paris Motor Show October 17 and launch in Europe in 2023, but won’t come to the U.S. It’s too small to make sense for this market, Morrison said. Jeep isn’t offering any details on the fourth model at this time.

Jeep expects EVs to quickly displace internal-combustion models. The automaker forecasts that EVs will make up 50% of its U.S. sales by 2030, with European sales at 100% electric by then. Jeep also plans to electrify its entire North American lineup by 2025, likely with a mix of all-electric models and more 4xe plug-in hybrids, including a Wagoneer 4xe due in 2024.

We’ve seen the potential of electric off-roaders in the Jeep Magneto 2.0 prototype, as well as plug-in hybrids like the Grand Cherokee 4xe, which can go just about anywhere their internal-combustion counterparts can. But like other automakers, Jeep will need to figure out things like charging infrastructure, dealership training, and supply chains to realize its electric transformation.

