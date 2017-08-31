Mercedes-AMG has something big planned for the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

Why it matters to you Reports so far indicate Mercedes will rewrite the rules for supercars at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

What do a three-time Formula One champion and a 751-horsepower electric sports car have in common? They’re both being used by Mercedes-Benz’s AMG performance division to tease a new performance model.

AMG produced this short video to create hype for the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, where it is expected to unveil a new supercar called Project One. The car will capitalize on Mercedes’ recent success in F1 by borrowing some racing technology, including a 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 engine used in actual F1 cars. As in F1, the V6 will get electric assist. An electric motor will power the front axle, while the V6 will power the rear, with total system output in the neighborhood of 1,000hp.

With a car that extreme waiting in the wings, AMG needed a pretty serious warmup act. Enter current Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and the SLS AMG Electric Drive. Hamilton is fresh off a win at the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix, his 200th F1 race. He also tied the all-time record for pole positions, scoring his 68th at Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

The bright yellow sports car Hamilton fawns over is almost as impressive as the man himself. It’s an all-electric version of the gull-winged SLS AMG first announced in 2012, and built in extremely limited numbers. Its four electric motors produced a combined 751 hp and 738 pound-feet of torque, getting this yellow submarine from 0 to 62 mph in 3.9 seconds. The top speed was electronically limited to 155 mph.

The SLS AMG Electric Drive began its brief production run in 2013, and was never formally offered in the United States. With an eye-watering price of roughly $550,000, there probably wouldn’t have been many takers anyway.

But the Project One (the name may change for production) will make the SLS AMG Electric Drive look like a bargain. Reports so far claim a price of $2.5 million, and the delicate F1 engine will need to be rebuilt every 31,000 miles. Mercedes reportedly plans to make just 275 copies, and deliver them to customers by 2020.

In that same time frame, the Aston Martin Valkyrie and McLaren BP23 should appear, challenging the Project One for supercar supremacy. It should be an interesting couple of years.