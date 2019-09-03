Held biennially, the Frankfurt Auto Show is the biggest event of its kind in the automotive world — literally. The town-sized convention center it takes place in consists of numerous buildings spread hundreds of yards apart. Its importance in the car world is equally immense. It’s where automakers from all over the spectrum convene to display their wildest designs, their most advanced electric cars, and their quickest performance models.

This year’s edition of the show won’t disappoint. We’ll see an Audi wagon with supercar-like performance, the tip of Volkswagen’s EV iceberg, Porsche’s first series-produced electric car, an electrified hypercar from Lamborghini, and a heritage-laced concept car fresh out of Hyundai’s design center, among other new models.

The Frankfurt show opens its doors to the press on September 10, though the reveal events begin the day before. Digital Trends will be on-location to bring you the latest as it happens. In the meantime, here’s a rundown of the exhilarating cars we can’t wait to check out in person on the show floor.

2020 Audi RS 6 Avant

Audi kept its high-performance wagons away from the United States for decades. This policy changes with the fourth-generation RS 6 Avant scheduled to arrive in American showrooms during the 2020 model year. On paper, it sounds like it was well worth the wait. It’s based on the Europe-only A6 Avant but it receives a 4.0-liter V8 engine twin-turbocharged to deliver 600 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Quattro all-wheel drive comes standard; how could it not?

The wagon benefits from several suspension, brake, and chassis enhancements to help the driver make the most of the 600-horse cavalry under the hood. And, while previous RS 6s have worn a relatively discreet design, the newest model stands out with a loud, aggressive look characterized by headlights from the A7, and a much wider stance. The tech features we know and love from the regular A6 — including the MMI Touch Response infotainment system — come standard on the RS 6.

Audi will also unveil a 23rd century-esque design study named AI:Trail Quattro during the event. It aims to take autonomous driving technology off-road.

2020 BMW X6

The BMW X6 will return for a third generation when the bright lights come on at the Frankfurt show. It still takes the form of a tall, four-door SUV with a fastback-like roof line, but stylists took its front end in a more muscular direction than before. It’s brighter, too. Buyers can select optional LEDs that make the grille light up at night.

BMW made the third-generation X6 a little bit longer, wider, and lower than the outgoing model. It’s still based on the X5, meaning a 3.0-liter straight-six engines comes standard, and a 4.4-liter V8 is also on the palette for buyers who want more power. The lineup will later grow with the addition of a plug-in hybrid model, and a high-performance variant tuned by M.

Hyundai 45 concept

The star of Hyundai’s display at the Frankfurt Auto Show will be an electric concept car named 45 that puts a digital spin on one the 1974 Pony, the first car it developed in-house. The heritage-laced design hides a forward-thinking electric powertrain likely made using production-bound components. We might never see the 45 in showrooms, but the company explained the design study sheds light on what its upcoming EVs will look like.

The concept won’t be the only new Hyundai on display in Frankfurt. The South Korean firm also plans to show its first electric race car during the event. Details remain few and far between, but executives call it it a new chapter in the automaker’s history. The lighter, sharper variant of the high-performance i30 N will break cover in Germany, too.

2020 Land Rover Defender

All eyes will be on Land Rover as it unveils the long-awaited, second-generation Defender. It will take the torch from the much-loved (and much-missed) original model, but stylists resisted the urge to take the truck in a retro direction. We know this, because nearly every aspect of the Defender has already been leaked.

The 2020 Defender isn’t as boxy as the outgoing model, and its front end adopts a softer-looking design that borrows styling cues from other 4x4s in the Land Rover family. It nonetheless keeps a rear door-mounted spare tire in a bid to appease purists, and create a visual link with the British company’s illustrious past. Upmarket models come loaded with connectivity features, and buyers will have several powertrains to choose from, including a hybrid.

We’ll first see the two-door, 90-badged model. The two bigger, four-door variants will break cover in 2020. The good news is that the Defender will return to the United States after a long hiatus.

2020 Porsche Taycan

Developed to take Porsche into the electric car segment for the first time, the Taycan is a high-end, high-performance sedan that has the Tesla Model S in its crosshairs. It was previewed during the 2015 edition of the Frankfurt auto show with a concept car named Mission E, and it hasn’t changed a whole lot over the past four years. The concept car-like design hides a fully connected, nearly buttonless interior with up to five touchscreens, and standard Apple Music integration.

Porsche pegs the Taycan’s output at over 700 horsepower in its most powerful configuration, so it should be quick enough to peel your face off. Engineers designed the powertrain to provide repeatable performance, meaning it won’t go into limp mode after a few high-speed runs. And, an industry-first 800-volt charging system will ensure it charges as quickly as it accelerates.

Volkswagen ID.3

The ID.3 isn’t the first Volkswagen electric car, but it’s the model that will move the firm’s electrification offensive into the fast lane. This Golf-sized hatchback rides on a new, modular platform called MEB that was developed specifically for EVs. It’s flexible enough to underpin anything from a dune buggy to an SUV, and it can accommodate several drivetrain configurations ranging from a small battery pack that zaps one motor, to a much bigger unit that puts two motors into motion. The innovations will continue inside, where the ID.3 will pack Volkswagen’s most high-tech interior to date.

There’s a catch: Volkswagen won’t sell the ID.3 in the United States, where buyers normally shun hatchbacks. However, the MEB platform, the electric powertrain, and the in-car technology will all find their way into American-bound electric cars during the 2020s. Some of them will even be built in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

